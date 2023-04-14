 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nebraska Baseball vs Northwestern Friday Afternoon Game Thread

The Huskers need to start piling up Big Ten wins if the want to get serious about the post-season.

By Aaron Rastovski
/ new
Nebraska Athletic Department

Northwestern Wildcats (5-22) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-11-1)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Nebraska

Date/Time: April 14th: 3:05 pm

Head Coaches: Jim Foster (1st season, 435-392-3) & Will Bolt (4th season, 82-63-1)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Emmett Olson (5-1, 3.04 ERA) vs. RHP Matt McClure (1-4, 6.53 ERA)

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...