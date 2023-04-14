Nebraska Baseball vs Northwestern Friday Afternoon Game Thread

Northwestern Wildcats (5-22) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-11-1)
Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Nebraska
Date/Time: April 14th: 3:05 pm
Head Coaches: Jim Foster (1st season, 435-392-3) & Will Bolt (4th season, 82-63-1)
TV/Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Emmett Olson (5-1, 3.04 ERA) vs. RHP Matt McClure (1-4, 6.53 ERA)
B1G weekend ahead. pic.twitter.com/lXSfFimzUd— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 14, 2023
Loading comments...