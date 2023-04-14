Friday Flakes: National Recruiting Analyst Says Nebraska is the School Making the Biggest Move

Who else wouldn’t want to drive 11,000 miles all over the country to interview high school recruits?

Well Tom Lemming, a national recruiting analyst and Co-host of the Lemming Report for CBS Sports, tweeted last night that of all the recruits he’s talking to that Nebraska has been brought up the most when compared to years past.

Just finished an 11,000 mile Drive in three weeks visiting over 300 players and the school making the biggest move appears to be Nebraska. They were everywhere. Also the usual suspects. GA no.1 followed by AL,USC,TN,OHST,LSU,MI,FL and ND. Schools mentioned on my questionnaires. pic.twitter.com/ocIJ9L7Oao — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) April 13, 2023

It means that more players are mentioning them currently than in the past few years. https://t.co/Mhzm4afonc — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) April 14, 2023

This is obviously good momentum for the program and they are apparently capitalizing on Matt Rhule’s college football success as well as the new football facilities and NIL opportunities.

The current 2024 recruiting class has three commits. I think there will be a big of a lull until Dylan Raiola makes a bit of a decision. If he chooses Nebraska, which I do not expect, then the flood gates might open.

If he doesn’t, then the staff will move on and I suspect the class will start to fill up at a steady rate.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

After suspension, Nouredin Nouili determined to help Nebraska's O-line

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili has closed one very difficult chapter of his life and is ready for a new one.

Nouili failed a drug test and the NCAA ruled him ineligible for the entire 2022 season. He could still be around his teammates, go to meetings and be almost like a regular football player. However, he couldn’t play on Saturdays.

Tigers' Javier Baez pulled from game after gaffe on bases

Tigers shortstop Javier Baez was removed from Thursday's game against the Blue Jays after he lost track of how many outs there were and ran into a double play.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch removed Baez in the third, one inning after Baez's gaffe on the bases.

TJ Bamba plans transfer to Villanova, views as step to NBA

Former Washington State guard TJ Bamba, one of the top college basketball transfers this spring, has committed to play at Villanova next season, he told ESPN on Friday.

Bamba said he picked Villanova over a host of schools including Kansas, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia Tech, Auburn, North Carolina and St. John's.

Series Preview - Nebraska baseball takes on Northwestern at home

The Nebraska baseball team (18-11-1) will welcome Northwestern (5-22) to Haymarket Park for a three game series against the Wildcats. It’s the first three game series between these two teams since 2019.

The last time the Huskers saw Northwestern was in the Big Red’s Big Ten title winning season in 2019 when Nebraska won the first two games of the series. Sunday’s game was then cancelled for health and safety reasons.

Practice cliffs: Tony White identifies Nebraska pass rushers

Following Nebraska’s 11th practice of the spring season (out of 15 total), new Husker defensive coordinator Tony White’s appearance highlighted the media session. He addressed some key areas:

The headlines:

2023 NFL Draft: Which teams need the WR help?

Drake London is awesome. He’s going to a true No. 1 wideout in this league and brings so much to the table. He wins downfield in tight coverage and is one of the most underrated underneath separators out there right now. He’s a complete receiver.

Commanders $6B sale would break record for most expensive sports team purchase in U.S. history

The Washington Commanders are reportedly being sold to billionaire hedge fund manager Josh Harris for a staggering $6 billion, a price tag that would smash the record for most expensive sports team sale in U.S. history.

Hit sitcom 'Abbott Elementary' predicts Orioles C Adley Rutschman's 1st walk-off homer

Warning, this article contains a minor spoiler for Wednesday's episode of "Abbott Elementary."

You might have already heard of "The Simpsons predictions" meme, but Emmy Award-winning sitcom "Abbott Elementary" just showed off its own fortune-telling abilities.

Cavs-Knicks preview: Four burning questions ahead of first-round matchup - The Athletic

The NBA playoffs are officially here.

The No. 4-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and No. 5-seeded New York Knicks will tip off their first-round series at 6 p.m. (ET) Saturday in Cleveland.

As Nebraska football turns page, Nouredin Nouili ready to do same after suspension - The Athletic

Among the many misfortunes of 2022 at Nebraska, personal stories of struggle and success got lost.

From the tension evident in July to the firing of Scott Frost as coach in September and a frantic eight games under the direction of makeshift staff, every day revolved around one dominant topic: What had gone wrong? Where was this program headed? Who would coach the Huskers after time ran out on an ill-fated season?

Why new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti fit the bill for one of college sports’ biggest jobs - The Athletic

College football fans may not have known Tony Petitti’s name before this week, but they were certainly familiar with his work — even if few realized it at the time. He was, after all, a key player in one of the biggest changes in the sport’s history.

Feeling weight of Nebraska's plight, Matt Rhule seeks return to relevancy after 'humbling' Panthers firing - CBSSports.com

You can tell Matt Rhule relished being a nobody.

Forget about being a mere bench warmer, there was a time at Penn State when just having a bench to warm would have been a huge promotion.

"I was the lowliest of walk-ons," said Rhule, Nebraska's new coach, during a conversation in his his office in the Osborne Athletic Complex. "I had a shoulder injury. … They wouldn't clear me. I was the equipment manager."

Me when I’m not drinking the Husker Kool-Aid yet but I know I need to start preparing

pic.twitter.com/cE20yaOQap — Nate McHugh (@nmchugh85) April 12, 2023

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

The poop emoji: a legal history - The Verge

In July 2022, the world watched with bated breath as Twitter sued Elon Musk. No one knew whether the deal was going to happen or whether it had all been an elaborate troll to begin with. (The two weren’t mutually exclusive, either.) Billions of dollars and the fate of a major worldwide social media network hung in the balance. The lawsuit was, in some ways, unprecedented. Legal experts found themselves besieged with all kinds of tricky questions.

‘I need a cleanup crew’ — Navy pilot describes crapping his pants at 30,000 feet https://t.co/LafCsc2K6m — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) April 13, 2023

And Just Because I Feel Like It

This Tik Tok from a rollerskating rink in Cedar Rapids Iowa is my favorite film of 2023 pic.twitter.com/H8gFGgYSEX — Microplastics Enjoyer (@EclecticHams) March 29, 2023