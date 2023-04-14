Five Heart Podcast 323: Nebraska Spring Football, Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal

No Jon

No Tweedy

Just Greg. Alone. By himself. A capella.

It’s a good thing he came prepared with a host of topics and you, the faithful Chatterfields.

Transfer portal action for the Husker men’s basketball team as new blood is headed to Lincoln, as two players have transferred and a couple Omaha players are taking visits.

What are outside people saying about Nebraska’s chances this Fall?

Nostalgia vs Recency Bias and how it seems to be pretty balanced among Husker fans.

