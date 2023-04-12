Nebraketball Lands Transfer Brice Williams Of Charlotte

Earlier today it was a forward and now it’s a guard. Fred Hoiberg and his staff have done their work and it has paid out doubly today. Charlotte guard Brice Howard is the next player to transfer in to play for the Huskers. He just visited the Huskers this past weekend and the Big Red must have made and impact on his stay.

Brice is a 6’7” guard with two years of eligibility left. This past season he averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists for the 49ers. He lead the team in points while averaging 47.9% shooting and a very nice 39.7% from the three point line. All while also hitting 84.3% of his free throws. He only started 13 games this past season.

This past season Brice earned second team all C-USA honors and was MVP of the CBI Tournament this past March where Charlotte won the title beating Eastern Kentucky 71-68.

The Huskers beat out the likes of Miami, Illinois, South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina State for his talents.

Nebraska is down to two scholarship spots to fill for the 2023-24 season.