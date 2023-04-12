Nebrasketball Picks Up Rienk Mast In The Transfer Portal

Nebraska needs a replacement in the paint this next year. With Derrick Walker using up his eligibility the Huskers looked towards the transfer portal for their next big man on the court. It looks like they found their guy in Bradly transfer Rienk Mast.

Rienk is 6’10” center and who weighs in at a solid 240 pounds. He is originally from the Netherlands but comes to Lincoln as a senior who had three years at Bradley and two years of eligibility remaining.

This past seasons he averaged 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He’s known for his shooting ability averaging 51.8% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arch.

Rienk lead the Braves in points and rebounds to help bring the team to a 23-10 record and a first place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference and regular season champions. He earned all big MVC first team honors this past season.