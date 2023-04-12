Wednesday Flakes Brings You A Husker Baseball Team Who Needs To Win

Nebraska baseball is 18-11-1 on the season and 0-2 in the great state of Nebraska. The loss to the fine University of Nebraska Omaha topped with the loss to Creighton University a couple of weeks ago give the Big Red a losing skid in the land that bears their name.

This loss doesn’t do anything for their standing in the Big Ten but it does kind of hurt their post season chances. UNO is 12-14 with an RPI of 228. Losses like this do not bode well for a Husker team who has an RPI of 96. The Huskers need wins like this to stay alive for a chance at the post season.

It will be interesting how coach Bolt directs this team as the season moves along. Follow here for more updates from the likes of Aaron & Todd. They will keep you up to date and hopefully give you reasons to believe this team can make a run later this season.

Mankilling Mastodons

Other News From The Sporting World

Yellow Journalism

