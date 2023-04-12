BOOM!!! ELKHORN SOUTH OL ASHTON MURPHY IS N!

Great news from the Omaha 'burbs!

Nebraska landed the commitment of in-state athlete Ashton Murphy Tuesday evening. The 6'5 245 lb. Murphy attends Elkhorn South High School, where he stars on both the offensive and defensive line.

It is being said that Nebraska has recruited him as a defensive lineman, and it makes a whole lot of sense why. He has insane get-off for his size, flashes great athleticism penetrating the pocket, and he has a great frame for a defensive lineman. He has a verified personal best of 55-7 in the shotput, which lends credence to that athleticism.

His playing style reminds me of recent Husker signee Kai Wallin. They're big boys that use an impressive swim technique & quickness off the snap to get after the ball carrier. I can see them putting some weight onto Ashton & having him at around 290-300 playing that 3-tech role in the 3-3-5 defense.

Ashton held Power 5 offers from Colorado, Iowa State & the Good Guys, as well as a number of G5 offers. All of the major recruiting services have him ranked as a 3 star, and with the way they tend to overlook in-state kids, I'm not really moved by the ranking. Ashton is a great player who should morph into a contributor here.

Welcome to Nebraska, Ashton! Go Big Red!