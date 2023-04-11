Corn Flakes: Happy Hour and Husker Volleyball Spring Game Sells Out

My husband and I have recently found that sweet spot where our kids are old enough to be dropped off at an activity and we don’t have to stay and watch them. This is a new freedom that I am enjoying. Right now they are in a weekly art class and we drop them off and go to grab some happy hour drinks and appetizers and then pick them up again in an hour. It’s a whole new world.

In other news, did you get volleyball spring game tickets? I did not. I’m hoping I have better luck getting Nebraska Volleyball Day tickets.

Now here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Derrick Walker Invited to Portsmouth Invitational - University of Nebraska

Nebraska senior forward Derrick Walker has been invited to participate in this week's Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (P.I.T.).

Spence Chosen to Represent Canada at G7 Summit - University of Nebraska

Nebraska gymnast Emma Spence is one of 10 current and former international gymnasts invited to the upcoming G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Spence will represent

The obscure NCAA bylaw that could help Nebraska trim roster as transfer window looms

Nebraska must slim its roster by double-digit scholarship players by fall camp, and a little-known rule could help the Huskers get there.

Husker volleyball spring match tickets sell out within an hour of first sale

Nebraska volleyball fans were on full display on Monday in Central City ahead of the Huskers spring match.

Elsewhere

Ex-Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury slated to join USC's staff, sources say

Ex-Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is slated to join USC's football staff in a role working with quarterbacks, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Bradley Beal on fan incident: Nobody wants to lose money, but don't get personal

Bradley Beal, speaking Monday at the Wizards' end-of-season availability, addressed the postgame incident with a fan last month that landed him under police investigation.

New details on Dwayne Haskins' death: Lawsuit alleges former NFL QB may have been robbed and blackmailed - CBSSports.com

The family of Dwayne Haskins has filed a civil lawsuit that contains some shocking new allegations

Sen. Richard Blumenthal breaks leg during UConn men's basketball national championship victory parade - CBSSports.com

Blumenthal stayed at the parade and didn't receive medical attention until it was over