Nebraska Baseball’s Emmett Olson and Max Anderson Earn Weekly Awards

It was a successful week for the Huskers on the diamond. A 6-1 victory at Kansas State followed up by a conference series win on the road at Michigan shows how good this team can preform. A big part of that success was ace of the pitching staff, Emmett Olson setting the stage for the weekend, and slugger Max Anderson, the guy teams try to pitch around, but still cant get him out.

Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Emmett Olson pitched in one of the best pitching matchups of the season on Friday night against Connor O’Halloran. The two combined to have the game tied 1-1 at the end of 9 innings, but the Huskers came out victorious in extra innings. Let’s take a look the stat line Emmett Olson put up.

7.2 innings pitched (career high)

1 Earned Run Allowed

2 Hits Allowed

8 strikeouts

Carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the 7th

This was the first weekly award for Olson. The last Husker to win Pitcher of the Week was Koty Frank (or Frank Koty if you recall the conference’s mistake on the release) on April 19, 2022.

Big Ten Player of the Week

Max Anderson has been one of the main cogs on the Huskers’ league-leading offense. The most feared hitter hardly ever gets a fastball thrown his way and still puts up incredible numbers. Check out his numbers on the week:

.389 batting average (actually below his .407 season avg.)

.400 on base percentage (also below his season number of .456)

.944 slugging percentage

3 home runs

1 double

7 RBIs

4 runs scored

3 multi hit games (out of 4)

Somehow, this is also the first Player of the Week award for Max Anderson. He did win Freshman of the Week once on May 18th, 2021. The last Husker to win the Player of the Week award was current Husker short stop Brice Matthews on March 20, 2023.