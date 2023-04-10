Monday Flakes: Baseball and Softball Both Win Weekend Series & Bowling Headed to NCAA Championship

Happy Monday Corn Nation!

I hope you all had a great Easter weekend. I got to see a lot of family, which is always a nice way to spend time (at least for those of us that like our families!)

I’m also out in the garden full force now that winter has finally eased its grip on the northern part of the state. The onions are planted and I’m building a raised bed for strawberries. Every year I have some construction project I try in the garden and each year I decide I don’t like that project.

This year’s future failure is a raised bed made of branches and small logs from cleaning up our shelterbelts around the ranch. These are supposed to gradually decompose and turn into a nice pile of compost in a few years.

Prediction 1: The rustic, charming raised bed turns into a shelter for mice and the healthiest, greenest weeds in the entire garden.

Prediction #2. Loyal Ranch Dog will eat any strawberries produced before I can pick them.

Corn Flakes

The Husker baseball team won the series vs Michigan. Check out Aaron’s Sunday recap!

Huskers Advance to NCAA Bowling Championships - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska bowling team defeated Stephen F. Austin 2-1 to punch its ticket to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete for the 2023 NCAA Championship and earn the program's seventh

Huskers' Memorial Stadium renovation a step closer to reality

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved a contract Friday with Omaha-based HDR to work on options for changes to Memorial Stadium.

Huskers take 4th at national soil judging contest | Nebraska Today | University of Nebraska–Lincoln

The National Collegiate Soil Judging Contest, held March 26–31 near Woodward, Oklahoma, brought together students from 23 colleges and universities.

Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule's support of prospect had fans scratching their heads

Nebraska football head coach is a social media veteran but his latest move has Husker fans more than a little confused about the point.

Huskers clinch series with 4-0 win over Terrapins

The Nebraska softball team clinched the Big Ten series win after shutting out Maryland, 4-0, Sunday afternoon in College Park.

Torry Nielsen of Lincoln claimed a $10 Wild Cherry Crossword Doubler Scratch ticket at our offices and asked if he could have a big check. We were all like, "Oh, heck yea you can." We asked him what he'd be doing with his winnings and he said "Letting it ride". Congrats, Torry! pic.twitter.com/4OxSsbZ8Sy — Nebraska Lottery (@NE_Lottery) April 8, 2023

And some really sad news as a former Husker offensive lineman was killed in a car crash.

Former Husker offensive lineman Pensick killed in Polk County cr - RIVER COUNTRY - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

A former Husker offensive lineman was killed in a crash in Polk County Saturday, authorities have confirmed.

Sports!

Pickleball courts: Cities have love-hate relationship with growing sport

14 pickleball courts are opening in New York City's Central Park on Friday.

NBA investigates Mavericks after they sat out key players vs. Bulls

The NBA says it is investigating the Dallas Mavericks after the team chose to sit multiple key players in its loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Moe Norman: Golf’s misunderstood genius - CBC Sports

Unique Canadian was revered by golfing giants, mocked by others - CBC Sports Longform

Gophers men’s hockey loses national title 10 seconds into overtime – The Minnesota Daily

The 20-year championship drought lives on as Minnesota fell in a 3-2 heartbreaker after leading with less than three minutes to go.

Jon Rahm runs away from Brooks Koepka, other LIV golfers to win a magical first Masters - Sports Illustrated Golf: News, Scores, Equipment, Instruction, Travel, Courses

Rahm withstood an early battle with Brooks Koepka and a late surge from Phil Mickelson to win at Augusta National.

Ohio State lands '24 recruit Air Noland after losing Dylan Raiola

Ohio State had a spot to fill after losing a commitment from 2024 top prospect Dylan Raiola and got it filled when quarterback Air Noland announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Masters 2023: Trees fall into gallery at Augusta National; no injuries reported

During high winds at Friday's second round of the Masters, a tree fell in the gallery near the 17th hole.

Warriors make three different kinds of history in record-breaking first quarter vs. Blazers - CBSSports.com

Curry, Thompson and Poole are now the most lethal 3-point trio ever

The Chattanooga Lookouts were no hit by the Rocket City Trash Pandas tonight



They won 7-5 pic.twitter.com/tfuKKmO3V3 — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 8, 2023

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

You'll Need a Microscope to See These Miniature Masterpieces | Smart News | Smithsonian Magazine

Sometimes painted with a single eyelash, Willard Wigan's tiny sculptures fit in the eye of a needle

Why Do Dogs Sniff Each Other's Butts?

Chemicals from special glands on a dog’s rear end tell other dogs a lot about them. Here’s why dogs sniff each other's butts.

Circle back: Maine claims biggest ice disk, at 1,776 feet | AP News

Volunteers in the state of Maine have claimed a world record in a category that few people know exists: The biggest ice carousel. A giant piece of ice estimated at 146,000 tons was cut in Long Lake in Madawaska, and it was set in motion like a slow-moving Lazy Susan to hoots, hollers and high fives on Saturday. The Northern Maine Ice Busters team had to cut through ice nearly 30 inches thick to create to a perfect circle measuring nearly six football fields across. The old record was set in Minnesota last year.

If we lose the Internet Archive, we're screwed – The Statesman

The Disgusting Food Museum: One Man's Yuck Is Another Man's Yum | HowStuffWorks

Casu marzu has been called the most dangerous cheese in the world. But Sardinians have been eating it for centuries, so why is it banned?