BOOM!!! TEXAS OFFENSIVE LINEMAN GIBSON PYLE IS N!

Great news from the land of overrated barbecue!

Nebraska landed the commitment of Texas offensive lineman Gibson Pyle Saturday afternoon. Gibson plays his prep ball at Klein Cain High School in Spring, Texas, a northern suburb of Houston.

It is easy to see why Gibson's offer list is chock full of Power 5 programs. He plays the game with the tenacity expected in the trenches, he is a smart blocker, and he finishes his blocks with much violence and haste. He plays offensive tackle in high school, but at 6'4 290 lbs, he will most likely be an interior offensive lineman in the Pipeline.

Gibson had almost 20 offers from Power 5 schools. He is obviously a very talented player that had his pick of programs to play for, and the fact that he chose Nebraska speaks volumes to Matt Rhule's wherewithal on the recruiting trail. You let Gibson hibernate in the weight room for about two seasons, and he should be an easy people mover in the trenches of the Big Ten.

After his commitment, all three major recruiting services (Rivals, 247, On3) have Nebraska's 2024 recruiting class ranked in the upper quadrant of the Big Ten, as well as in the top half of the country. Seeing as we literally only have two commitments, our ranking will definitely move up, especially if we land the recruits I'm expecting us to land.

P.S. I know you guys are seeing crystal balls for a certain player connected to Nebraska, but pay it zero dust. These recruiting analysts have no clue and are just throwing mud at the wall hoping it sticks.

Welcome to Nebraska, Gibson! Go Big Red!