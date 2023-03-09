Thursday Flakes: AI Chatbots, Rock Climbing and Jamaican Dancehall

There has been a lot of discussion in the news lately about AI Chatbots and how they can change the future. Personally, from my experience with Chat GPT so far, I don’t think they will replacing travel writers anytime. They don’t write with passion or soul and as a freelance writer and editor, it’s easy for me to notice that right away. Yesterday, in the Corn Nation writers Slack chat, someone posted a CBS News article saying that teachers are most as risk of ‘being exposed’ and losing their job to AI Chatbots. My reply to this article was that it is a complete BS and such a ridiculous assumption to match and another wonderful writer followed up and said quote “Getting an education from anything other than a human being is third rate.” which is something I completely agreed. It’s fun to play around with these AI Chatbots but it’s going to be a long time before they come anywhere close to replacing anyone.

Would you let an AI chatbot plan your next trip? Do you think AI chatbots will have a big impact on education? Have you ever used Chat GPT? Do you have any spring break plans? Have you ever been rock climbing? If so, do you have a favorite rock climbing gym? Have you ever participated in and/or experience Jamaican Dancehall?

Flakes

Nebraska Falls 78-75 to Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament First Round | Men’s Basketball | Corn Nation

The Huskers close out the 2022-2023 season with a 16-16 record overall and 9-11 mark in Big Ten play. The loss almost certainly guarantees that the team with not earn a bid to the NIT and thus the offseason begins for this team. The Gophers advance to the second round to take on Maryland tomorrow night in the second round and will soon follow.

Nebraska Football Embraces ‘Team Competition Week’ to Finalize Winter Workouts | Football | Hail Varsity

“You learn very quickly that your accountability, your ability to do what you say you are going to do, is really important,” Rhule said on Monday. “We want to be a team that when we play, we don’t beat ourselves, we’re measured against reward for what gets done. We’re rewarding guys for doing the right thing and going above and beyond.”

Nebraska Earns Back-to-Back Run Rule Wins Over Northern Colorado | Baseball | Hail Varsity

Both games ended by the middle of the seventh inning thanks to a 10-run rule agreed to by the teams. In less-than-ideal conditions for the first home games of the year, Nebraska’s offense had little trouble against a Northern Colorado pitching staff that had given up at least 30 runs in a game multiple times this season. The Huskers won the first game 12-1 and the second 14-3.

Matt Rhule Says ‘Learning Curve’ Awaits for Tony White’s 3-3-5 Defense at Nebraska | Football | Omaha-World Herald

“Before we can teach, we need to learn,” Rhule said Monday. “I try to be the most flexible one. I’m not getting involved in Tony’s defense right now. I’m listening, learning and then, when the time comes, I’ll have my two cents.”

Future Husker Logan Nissley is Three-Time Gatorade Player of the Year | Women’s Basketball | Lincoln Journal Star

Future Nebraska women’s basketball player Logan Nissley is a three-time winner of the Gatorade girls basketball player of the year for North Dakota. The latest honor for the senior at Century High School in Bismarck was announced Wednesday. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and character. Nissley also was the state Gatorade player of the year for volleyball twice.

NCAA Announces Championship Brackets | Wrestling | Huskers.com

Five Huskers are seeded 10th or better for the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships as the NCAA released the brackets Wednesday evening. This year’s tournament is set for March 16-18 at the BOK Arena in Tulsa, Okla.

Huskers Set for NCAA Indoor Championships | Track & Field | Huskers.com

Ten members of the Nebraska track and field team will head to Albuquerque, N.M. for the NCAA Indoor Championships this weekend. The two-day meet beings on Friday at 11 a.m. (CT) and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. (CT). The Huskers secured 11 bids to the NCAA Indoor Championships, the most for the Huskers at the NCAA Indoor Championships since 2011.

Travel

AI Chatbots Want to Plan Your Future Trips—Should You Let Them? | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

When I asked Bing to give me “trip ideas to Paris,” it was the first time I’d seen a search engine talk back: “What kind of trip are you looking for? Romantic, family, solo, or something else?” it followed up. I clarified what I was interested in “architecture” and then it asked me how many days I had. And voila! A beginner-level three-day itinerary appeared including the obvious spots like the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe.

Native California’s Online Database Connects Travelers to State’s Indigenous Heritage | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Visit Native California is an online hub from the state’s tourism bureau, intended to help local residents as well as visitors plan trips to places linked to the original occupants of the area. It’s one of the first state-led guides of this nature.

Tips and Tricks for Maximizing Spring Break Travel | Travel | Travel Pulse

Lara suggests not only getting to the airport early, but also applying for a new or renewed passport immediately to avoid potential holdups. In addition, booking flights as early as possible and that depart on a Tuesday will provide the best deals.

New Survey Reveals the Trends of Women Travelers Over 50 | Travel | Travel Pulse

The report found that women over 50 years old are planning to experience new destinations this year, with 44 percent traveling solo. Of these solo women travelers, 58 percent will travel at least twice this year.

Europe Delays Entry Fee for Travelers Another Year | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) was initially supposed to be operational in 2021 but had since been delayed until November 2023. And now, the European Commission said travelers won’t have to pay the fee until the start of 2024, according to the government.

Virgin Atlantic Joins SkyTeam Alliance | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Virgin Atlantic customers now have access to perks and benefits of over a dozen other airlines as the United Kingdom-based carrier has joined the SkyTeam Alliance network. The alliance serves over 340 million passengers and over 1,088 annually.

You Can Go Rock Climbing During Your Next Layover at This Airport | Travel | Travel + Leisure

This weekend, Climb@T3, a state-of-the-art climbing facility, will open to passengers inside of Changi Airport’s Terminal 3, the airport announced. The facility will be operated by The Rock School of Singapore, and features both a 26 foot rock climbing wall and a boulder wall that can accommodate guests of varying skill levels, including families and children above age 2. The cost for an unsupervised adult climbing package starts at S$10 (or $7.50 USD).

6 of the Best National Parks for Persons with Disabilities | Travel | Lonely Planet

On a whim, I had asked at the park gate if they ever gave out temporary disability placards for people like me – someone with mobility limitations that don’t qualify for a government placard but who could use some help in order to experience the park fully. To my surprise, the woman at the gate said yes.

7 of the Best Places in the World for Snorkeling | Travel | Lonely Planet

You don’t have to be a certified diver to come face-to-face with some of the sea’s most fascinating creatures. In fact, in some destinations, you can simply wade from the sand into the shallows with your mask and snorkel and enjoy some incredible marine life encounters. From swimming with manta rays in Australia to spying on whale sharks in Mozambique, these are seven of the best places in the world to snorkel.

Get Into: Dance In Jamaica | Travel | Lonely Planet

Dancehall isn’t just a genre of music. For Jamaicans, it’s a way of life. The impact of this subculture is so massive that it forms part of everything Jamaicans do – from how we talk, dress, dance and even celebrate.

Greenland’s Natural ‘Medicine for the Soul’ | Travel | BBC

It’s not easy living in Greenland, where isolation combined with an inhospitable environment can be a cause of stress. But locals have found a way to deal with it: tuning into nature.

The Little-Known History of Champagne | Travel | BBC

While women were barred from owning businesses in 19th Century France, three widows, who were exempt from the rule, created some of Champagne’s most lauded empires.

Last But Not Least

Would you ride this bus?

not only is public transport free in Brussels, but they even have a bus called "Not The 48" which takes you to a mystery location if you're feeling a bit down or you just don't have anything to do that day



something for other cities to consider pic.twitter.com/UCxw1rSNPT — John Hyphen (@JohnHyphen) March 7, 2023

No context needed.