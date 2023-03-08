Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Thread

Nebraska Vs. Minnesota Game Thread

Time: 8:00pm CST

Location: United Center - Chicago, Il

TV: BTN

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Wednesday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Odds: Nebraska -5.5

Okay folks, it’s the first and hopefully not last game for Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament. If we win, we get to play Maryland tomorrow and our dreams will be kept alive for one more day. It’s cold and probably snowy wherever you are in the state so sit back and join us in some great Nebrasketball action.