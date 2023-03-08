Wednesday Flakes Brings You The Big Ten Tournament

The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament starts tonight. The Huskers take on the Gophers at 8:00pm tonight on BTN. The game will take place at the United Center in Chicago. Hopefully Nebraska can do a full 3-0 sweep of Minnesota to end the Gophers season. Sweeping the local schools seems to be a fun thing for Hoiberg’s crew this season.

The winner will take on Maryland tomorrow and loser will head home for the rest of the season. Well, unless the Huskers somehow make the NIT with an early exit from the Big Ten. That would be a longshot.

What would Dylan Raiola mean to Nebraska? Why can’t Michigan land a QB? Recruiting mailbag - The Athletic

Will the lack of success of some of Lincoln Riley's former quarterbacks in the NFL affect his ability to recruit big-time prospects?

Dylan and the Prince - All Huskers

2024 recruiting targets Dylan Raiola and Britt Prince would be huge pickups for Nebraska football and women’s basketball

Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Andre Smith passes away, baseball's blowout, more

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball star Andre Smith passed away at the age of 64 and is finally getting the respect he deserved.

Fred Hoiberg shares take on Nebraska's defense in final minutes of Iowa win - On3

Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg shares his take on Nebraska's defense in the final minutes of of their 81-77 win against Iowa

Other News From The Sporting World

Greg Oden’s Long Walk Home - The Ringer

Basketball gave Greg Oden everything. Then took it all away. No one would blame the former no. 1 pick for walking away from a game that brought him so much pain, but Oden simply can’t quit basketball. He still, miraculously, loves it. Now he’s back home again in Indiana, searching for purpose on the sidelines at Butler.

College football recruiting rankings: Which Power 5 schools have the most potential? - The Athletic

We know which programs sign the best — and worst — classes. Which ones are set up to recruit the best moving forward?

Participation in girls basketball is declining, creating challenges for some Nebraska teams | Nebraska Public Media

According to data from the National Federation of High School Sports, girls basketball numbers have been falling nationwide since 2004. In Nebraska, the decline has been especially steep. The Nebraska State Activities Association reported in the last five years, the state has lost more than 11 percent of its players.

UNC's Cunningham joins call for unequal revenue distribution among ACC schools :: WRALSportsFan.com

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham told 99.9 The Fan's "The OG" that unequal revenue distribution among the ACC's member schools is becoming "critical."

MW commissioner Gloria Nevarez on her new job, future of college athletes, living in Tahoe | Nevada Sports Net

Gloria Nevarez grew up in Santa Clara, Calif., and when it came time to pick a college, she landed at the university almost furthest away from her hometown with

Lakers officially retire Pau Gasol's No. 16 jersey next to Kobe Bryant's

Pau Gasol honored Kobe Bryant repeatedly on Tuesday night as his jersey went up at Crypto.com Arena.

Aaron Rodgers, Jets officials meet to discuss potential trade - The Washington Post

The four-time NFL MVP, who has spent his entire 18-season NFL career with the Packers, may also choose to retire or stay with Green Bay.

No NFL teams want to acquire Lamar Jackson and the reason why seems painfully obvious - CBSSports.com

At least five teams leaked out their 'disinterest' in Lamar Jackson within several hours of him being made available and it really makes you think

Yellow Journalism

Imposing on Doc Watson: A Hitchhiker's Musical Memoir - Fretboard Journal

“You mean you boys’ve come all the way from San Francisco to Deep Gap just to see Doc? Well, dang, that’s really somethin’!”

How Barnes & Noble turned a page, expanding for the first time in years : NPR

After years on the brink, the bookseller is going for a plot twist: Sales are growing and the chain plans to open some 30 new stores. Here's what's changed.

Jeremy Bentham was consumed by creating a perfect prison. Here’s the result | Aeon Videos

A precise digital construction of Jeremy Bentham’s panopticon prison offers a subtle commentary on power and surveillance

