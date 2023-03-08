Big Ten Tournament: The Minnesota Preview

Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota Preview

Date: Wednesday, March 8th

Time: 8:00pm CST

Location: Chicago, Ill (United Center)

Record: 8-21 (2-17 Big Ten Conference)

Previous Meetings: January 7th Nebraska 81 Minnesota 79 (OT) - February 25th Nebraska 78 Minnesota 67

Preview:

The Huskers have won the two times these teams played so far this season. The first was an overtime win back on January 7th where the Huskers eked one out over the Gophers 81-79. The second one being on February 25th when Nebraska had little issue with the struggling Gophers and won handily 78-67.

The Gophers have one two games in conference play this season. The first was to Ohio State back on January 7th. The 70-67 win would be the last one they would see until this last Thursday, March 2nd when they shocked Rutgers 75-74 at home in Minneapolis.

Minnesota then followed it up with a 71-67 loss to Wisconsin on Sunday March 5th to give them a combined Big Ten record of 2-17.

The Gophers are lead by forward Dawson Garcia who is averaging 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. In the last loss to Nebraska he had 11 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 assists. Walker should once again be able to handle the 6’11” sophomore in the paint.

Next to Garcia is Jamison Battle. The 6’7” junior is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on the year. He actually did fairly well against the Huskers the last time these two teams played with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots in the loss.