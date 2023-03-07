Nebraska Baseball vs N. Colorado Home Opener Game Thread

Northern Colorado Bears (2-8) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4-1)
Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE
Date/Time: March 7, @ 4:05 pm CT
Head Coach(s): Mike Anderson {Yes! THAT Mike Anderson}(1st season, 339-204-2) & Will Bolt (4th season, 69-56-1)
Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Jackson Brockett (0-0, 1.93 ERA) vs. RHP Griffin Webb (0-0, 4.15 ERA)
