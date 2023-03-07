 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nebraska Baseball vs N. Colorado Home Opener Game Thread

Welcome former NU coach Mike Anderson back to Haymarket, hopefully with a resounding ‘L’!

By Aaron Rastovski
/ new
Nebraska Athletic Department

Northern Colorado Bears (2-8) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4-1)

Date/Time: March 7, @ 4:05 pm CT

Head Coach(s): Mike Anderson {Yes! THAT Mike Anderson}(1st season, 339-204-2) & Will Bolt (4th season, 69-56-1)

Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Jackson Brockett (0-0, 1.93 ERA) vs. RHP Griffin Webb (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...