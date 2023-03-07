Three Huskers Earn All Big Ten Honors

Today the Big Ten announced the 2023 All Big Ten honorees for men’s basketball. The Huskers were honored to have three of their own picked by the coaches and media in the conference.

Derrick Walker was chosen to be Second Team All Big Ten by the coaches. During the season he averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He shot 58% from the floor. Derrick ranked nineth in rebounding and was eighth in assists in the Big Ten. The senior forward also ranked nineteenth in scoring.

Keisei Tominaga, a crowd favorite, made the honorable mention team voted on by not only the coaches but also the media. He came off the bench as the season wore on and injuries to the team started to mount up where he took full advantage of his opportunity to contribute for the Huskers.

This season Keisei averaged 12.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. All while shooting a 50% from the floor. A nice stat for a guard. He lead the Huskers with 64 three-pointers and also leading the team in three point percentage with 40.3%. Keisei also had eight 20 point games this season.

One of the best shooters in the B1G.



All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

↳ @KeiseiTominaga pic.twitter.com/xoANqlSy3V — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) March 7, 2023

Sam Griesel was named to the all conference sportsmanship team for his leadership on and off the court. The Lincoln native and North Dakota State transfer averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.