Corn Flakes: B1G Freshman of the Week x 2 and Fidone is Ready to Go

It is a conference week, which means it’s a exhausting crazy week around here. I’ve got two long days at school coming up and spent last night and tonight getting everything ready. But after those two long days and a day of meetings, spring break is on the horizon. I am so ready.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Nebraska’s Jamarques Lawrence Earns B1G Player of the Week Honors - Corn Nation

A nice way for the freshman to end the regular season

Caneda Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors - University of Nebraska

Katelyn Caneda was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week Monday following a big performance in the Huskers' perfect 5-0 weekend at the Hillenbrand Invitational.

Clairmont, Hinze Head to Zone Championships - University of Nebraska

Kelsey Clairmont and Reagan Hinze are headed to compete in the 2023 NCAA Zone D Diving Championships in Minneapolis, Minn., March 7-9.

Nebraska Football: The fastest current Huskers will likely surprise fans

During a post-winter conditioning press conference, Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule spilled the beans on who the fastest Huskers currently are.

Nebraska's Thomas Fidone thinks he could be the best tight end in college football

Husker tight end Thomas Fidone, who has spent much of his time in Lincoln on the sidelines, has high expectations for himself.

Nebraska men’s basketball team taking summer trip to Spain

Nebraska men’s basketball is headed to Spain this summer for an overseas trip.

Elsewhere

$4M settlement reached in Iowa football racial discrimination lawsuit

A lawsuit that was filed in November 2020 claiming Kirk Ferentz oversaw a racially discriminatory culture has reached a settlement agreement.

2023 March Madness, conference tournament brackets, automatic bids: Louisiana, Furman punch Big Dance tickets - CBSSports.com

The Ragin' Cajuns won the Sun Belt and the Palladins won the SoCon and are headed to the NCAA Tournament

Justin Turner hit in head by pitch: Red Sox infielder briefly hospitalized after leaving spring training game - CBSSports.com

Turner immediately left the field while holding a towel to his face after the pitch from Tigers' Matt Manning

Harry Potter

I know you’ve been missing the Harry Potter content, so incase you wanted some Easter eggs, here you are:

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire': Details You Might Have Missed

The fourth film in the fantasy series, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," is full of sneaky background details, Easter eggs, and foreshadowing.