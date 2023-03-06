Nebraska’s Jamarques Lawrence Earns B1G Player of the Week Honors

Husker guard Jamarques Lawrence had a big week. A big enough week for the freshman guard to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. Yes, even in the loss to Michigan State he garnered enough attention from the head office to be the first Husker this season to earn the award.

The New Jersey Native started the week off with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the loss to Michigan State. He followed up the performance with another 15 points, along with 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in the win against Iowa on Sunday.

The Iowa game was key for Jamarques as he was 5 of 8 from beyond the arch in the road win in Iowa City.

This is the first Big Ten Freshman of the week honors for a Husker since Bryce McGowens earned the award back on March 7th, 2022. Yes, it has been a year since the Huskers had a player with this honor. This is also the first time this season that a Husker has earned weekly Big Ten men’s basketball honors.