Nebrasketball Is Headed To Spain!

The Nebraska men’s basketball team are going to be on the road again this summer. Coach Fred Hoiberg will be taking Nebrasketball back to Europe as they travel to Spain to play a handful of scrimmages against what I assume will be Spanish teams.

The Huskers will be in Spain starting on July 28th and ending on August 7th. The nine day trop will take the team through Madrid, Valencia, and Barcelona. They will play three games while overseas against Spanish teams that have yet to be announced. They will also be seeing the sights during their stay.

According to the NCAA teams can take these trips once every four years. The last time the Huskers went overseas for a handful of scrimmages was back in 2019 where the team went to Italy. That trip had the team playing four games during their time in the country.

The Husker faithful will also be able to tag along as the university is offering a tour package that coincides with the teams time there. You can get more details on that here. So, if you are hard up for Nebrasketball this summer and are craving some tapas then this trip might just be for you!