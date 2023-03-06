Monday Flakes: Softball Success, AbraClam Lincoln, and Security Robots

We are in the middle of a stalemate here on the ranch. The cows need to go away because Ranchdude and I do not have the time to care for them or manage the business properly. Ranchdude is undertandably stressed about selling them and giving up part of his identity as a cattle feed salesman.

I’m absolutely right about the need to sell them and have been way too nice in allowing time and space to make those plans.

But it is still difficult and I try to walk the line.

Have any of you had to make very difficult decisions like this? How did you navigate spousal relationships and still make sure the decision that had to be made, was made?

Or, just post some fun cat memes. I could use laughs.

This situation affected students in my department and throughout our college. The person who embezzled that money should be found and be made to answer for his crimes in the most severe way possible (I wanted to type a lot of swear words, but I hope you appreciate my restraint). The lack of buses meant that instructors and administrators helped stranded students out by giving them rides in personal vehicles and went out of their way to connect those students with others who could give them rides to classes. I watched people who were in the middle of meetings or important tasks drop what they were doing to help a student get to a class.

