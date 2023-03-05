Trey Palmer Shines at the Combine

If you haven’t bought Trey Palmer Stock, you better get it quick because the Combine the price has to be soaring. After an impressive performance in Indianapolis, Palmer may have gain some ground on his competition. Here is a look at how he did both in the 40 yard dash and the on field workouts.

40 Yard Dash

Every Husker fan knew that Trey Palmer was fast. We’ve seen him torch defenses, while at the Senior Bowl he was clocked at 21.15 mph during practice. But to see him run a 4.33 40 yard dash and have the fastest time of any receiver in this class is just vindication.

Palmer’s time was great, but it also comes with some of his top competition running slower than expected times. Both Tyler Scott from Cincinnati and Tank Dell from Houston were considered potential Day 2 picks for teams looking for a vertical threat. However Scott ran a 4.44 while Dell ran a 4.49.

Those times aren’t bad, but when you combine that Palmer ran a faster time and is bigger than both of those receivers by at least two inches and 20 pounds. You have to wonder if teams looking for a vertical threat will turn their attention towards Palmer now.

On Field Drills

Palmer’s 40 time alone was a win, but he continued to look the part during on field workouts. Sure Palmer had a couple of double catches, but overall caught the ball smoothly. During route running drills he wasn’t overly crisp on some hard cuts but still was able to show off his burst and agility. The true highlight came on the deep ball drill where Ohio State’s CJ Stroud threw an absolute bomb to him. Notice how Palmer still had to slow down to make the catch.

Ohio State’s CJ Stroud laying one out perfectly on the deep shot portion of the NFL Scouting Combine pic.twitter.com/XhQXOfBtha — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) March 4, 2023

Travis Vokolek

Palmer wasn’t the only Husker on the field Saturday at the Combine as Travis Vokolek got his chance to showcase his skills. Unfortunately it wasn’t a strong day as Vokolek has an inconsistent performance.

The only measured drill that Vokolek did was the broad jump which his 9’07” was an average length for a tight end. During drills Vokolek had a few drops and wasn’t overly crisp in and out of his breaks.

It was going to be an uphill battle for Vokolek to get drafted, so having an sub par Combine doesn’t help. Nebraska’s Pro Day will be crucial for Vokolek, but much like Austin Allen its looking like Vokolek will be an undrafted free agent.