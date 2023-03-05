Sunday Mega Thread

Nebraska at Iowa
- When: Sunday, March 5 at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Carver Hawkeyes Arena
- TV: Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
- Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
- Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
- The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
Iowa No. 32 in KenPom/No. 33 NET
2022-23 Record: 19-11 (11-8)
Head Coach: Fran McCaffery
Record at Iowa: 261-173 (13th year)
Career Record: 512-350 (27th year)
Nebraska No. 98 in KenPom/No. 94 NET
2022-23 Record: 153-15 (8-11)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 39-82 (4th year)
Career Record: 154-138 (9th year)
Cambria College Classic: Game
Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3-1) at #4 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2)
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Date/Time: March 5, @ 1:30 pm CT
Head Coach(s): Will Bolt (4th season, 69-55-1) & Mike Bianco (23rd season, 961-558-1)
Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Caleb Clark (0-0, 9.82 ERA) vs. LHP Xavier Rivas (2-0, 7.88 ERA)
See the preview for all of Nebraska’s opponents in the Cambria College Classic here!
Loading comments...