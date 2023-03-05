 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Mega Thread

By Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska Athletic Department

Nebraska at Iowa

Game preview

  • When: Sunday, March 5 at 1:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Carver Hawkeyes Arena
  • TV: Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App
  • Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
  • Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
  • Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
  • Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
  • The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

Iowa No. 32 in KenPom/No. 33 NET
2022-23 Record: 19-11 (11-8)
Head Coach: Fran McCaffery
Record at Iowa: 261-173 (13th year)
Career Record: 512-350 (27th year)

Nebraska No. 98 in KenPom/No. 94 NET
2022-23 Record: 153-15 (8-11)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 39-82 (4th year)
Career Record: 154-138 (9th year)

Cambria College Classic: Game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3-1) at #4 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2)

Date/Time: March 5, @ 1:30 pm CT

Head Coach(s): Will Bolt (4th season, 69-55-1) & Mike Bianco (23rd season, 961-558-1)

Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Caleb Clark (0-0, 9.82 ERA) vs. LHP Xavier Rivas (2-0, 7.88 ERA)

See the preview for all of Nebraska’s opponents in the Cambria College Classic here!

