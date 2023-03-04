Big Ten Wrestling Championships & Nebraska Baseball vs Hawai’i Saturday Thread

Big Ten Wrestling Championships
Location: Ann Arbor, MI
The Big Ten Wrestling Championships will air both on the Big Ten Network and B1G+ (subscription required).
Big Ten Wrestling Championships Schedule
Day Date Session Coverage Time (Central)
Saturday, March 4 - Session 1 BTN 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 4 - Session 1 B1G+ 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 4 - Session 2 – Wrestlebacks B1G+ 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 - Semifinals BTN 6:30 p.m.
Check out our preview of the day in wrestling HERE.
———————————————————————————————————————————————
Cambria College Classic: Game 5
Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3-1) at Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors (5-3)
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Date/Time: March 4, @ 3 pm CT
Head Coach(s): Will Bolt (4th season, 68-55-1) & Rich Hill (2nd season, 1,112-765-4)
Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: RHP Jace Kaminska (1-0, 4.91 ERA) vs. LHP Randy Abshier (0-0, 2.54 ERA)
See the preview for all of Nebraska’s opponents in the Cambria College Classic here!
