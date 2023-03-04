Big Ten Wrestling Championships & Nebraska Baseball vs Hawai’i Saturday Thread

Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships will air both on the Big Ten Network and B1G+ (subscription required).

Big Ten Wrestling Championships Schedule

Day Date Session Coverage Time (Central) Saturday, March 4 - Session 1 BTN 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4 - Session 1 B1G+ 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4 - Session 2 – Wrestlebacks B1G+ 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 - Semifinals BTN 6:30 p.m.

Check out our preview of the day in wrestling HERE.

———————————————————————————————————————————————

Cambria College Classic: Game 5

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3-1) at Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors (5-3)

Date/Time: March 4, @ 3 pm CT

Head Coach(s): Will Bolt (4th season, 68-55-1) & Rich Hill (2nd season, 1,112-765-4)

Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: RHP Jace Kaminska (1-0, 4.91 ERA) vs. LHP Randy Abshier (0-0, 2.54 ERA)

See the preview for all of Nebraska’s opponents in the Cambria College Classic here!