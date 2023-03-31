Nebraska Wrestler Peyton Robb Needs Your Help, Please

Nebraska wrestler Peyton Robb is currently in the hospital with an extremely serious illness.

He became ill at the NCAA Wrestling Tournament, and is still in the hospital.

Rather than me trying to re-write or describe what’s going on, note this from a fundraiser campaign trying to get assistance to pay his expenses.

Peyton was finally diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis. An extremely rare infection that sees a couple hundred cases in the United States per year and has been as low as 70 cases in recent years past. Even with treatment, 1 in 5 people die of this rare infection. Peyton has been in the hospital since the NCAA tournament and will stay there until his white blood count has returned to normal. The doctors have him scheduled for one more debridement surgery, with the hopes that this will be the last.

The fundraiser is here:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GA28Z

Robb is part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers family and certainly a part of the wrestling community.

I hope you consider helping out the Robb family.