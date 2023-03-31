Friday Flakes: Doubt Whether Brook Berringer was an Elite Athlete? By One Metric He Is Considered Top 5

For those of you who are currently engrossed in the quarterbacks for this upcoming NFL draft, one name that you have probably heard about is Florida’s Anthony Richardson. His athleticism is completely off the charts for a quarterback.

In fact, according to the Relative Athletic Score (RAS) Richardson is in some rare air as he was rated as 10 out of 10. At this point only four other quarterbacks have also received the coveted 10 out of 10.

Those quarterbacks are Cam Newton, Daunte Culpepper, Vinny Testaverde and...

Brook Berringer.

A bit of a tragic turn here, as Brook Berringer who held the 10.00 RAS from 1996-1999 was killed in a plane crash a few days before the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/X1bXGDvklo — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 30, 2023

Would like to give a h/t to our NFL Draft expert here at Corn Nation Brian Johannes for sharing this with the writers. Here is his youtube channel @draft_brian.

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS!

Nebraska Football: Thursday practice nuggets

Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and secondary coach Evan Cooper met with reporters following Wednesday’s practice to give the latest on Nebraska’s spring practices.

Here is a full recap of what they had to say…

The 3-2-1: Nebraska has reached the grind stage of spring - On3

Nebraska has made its way through six spring practices. What have we learned about Matt Rhule and the Huskers thus far?

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Dear Andy: Is UCLA’s move to the Big Ten a B1G mistake? - The Athletic

The next set of (already arranged) conference moves is fast approaching, and you have questions …

2023 MLB predictions: Wild Cards, Playoffs, World Series, more

It's opening week, and you know what that means -- season predictions!

There are lots of questions going into the 2023 season: What does Year 2 of MLB's expanded playoffs have to offer? How will rule changes play out over the season? Is this the year your favorite team will make a run in October, or your favorite player will win a postseason award?

Kings claim 1st playoff berth since '06 with win over Blazers

After a 16-year hiatus, it was only right that the Sacramento Kings punched their own ticket back into the NBA playoffs with a 120-80 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark named AP women's Player of the Year

DALLAS -- Caitlin Clark has put together one of the greatest individual seasons in NCAA history with eye-popping offensive numbers.

Iowa's junior guard, though, saved her best performance for the game's biggest stage, recording the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA history to get Iowa to the Final Four for the first time in 30 years.

Jets now own the longest playoff drought in the four major sports leagues after Kings clinched

Being a New York Jets fan hasn't been easy recently. The last time the team made the playoffs, Oprah was still on network television and no one had heard of Adele.

NL Central preview: Questions on Brewers’ offense, Cardinals’ pitching, Cubs’ additions, Pirates’ prospects, Reds’ future

Baseball season is right around the corner, which means it’s time for divisional previews! Between now and MLB Opening Day on March 30, Yahoo Sports will be rolling out our thoughts on each division, including a quick recap of the offseason and best- and worst-case scenarios for each team.

So far, we’ve covered the AL East, NL East and AL Central. Let’s move on to the National League Central.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Pause Giant AI Experiments: An Open Letter - Future of Life Institute

We call on all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4.

FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here's what it means | AP News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter.

13 Adaptations Better Than the Books They’re Based On ‹ Literary Hub

Most of the time, when a beloved book is adapted into a film, or even into a television show, a form with a little more elbow room, shall we say, the magic doesn’t quite translate. Which isn’t to say the adaptations aren’t themselves good—it’s just that the books are usually better. Even very very good adaptations, like The Talented Mr. Ripley, can often only manage to be second fiddle to their source material.

Hitman hires hitman who hires hitman who hires hitman who hires hitman | Metro News

Five hitmen have been jailed for attempted murder after each one avoided carrying out the contract themselves so they could make a profit.

...And Just Because I Want To