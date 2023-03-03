Nebraska Baseball Brunch Date with #7 Vanderbilt Game Thread

Cambria College Classic: Game 1
#7 Vanderbilt Commodores (6-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3-1)
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Date/Time: March 3, @ 11 am CT
Head Coach(s): Will Bolt (4th season, 67-55-1) & Tim Corbin (21st season, 953-541-1)
Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Emmett Olson (1-1, 4.22 ERA) vs. LHP Carter Holton (1-0, 1.93 ERA)
See the preview for all of Nebraska’s opponents in the Cambria College Classic here!
