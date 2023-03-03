Friday Flakes: Turner Gill Played Some Shortstop for Nebraska and Ernest Schackleton

Did you know that Turner Gill played baseball at Nebraska? This was news to me. I feel like his might be something that most Nebraska fans already knew but maybe it depends largely on the age demographic.

Turner Gill playing Shortstop for Nebraska pic.twitter.com/gz8ocPXCrq — Huskers Pictures (@HuskersPictures) March 1, 2023

Turns out he was good enough to play minor league baseball and was drafted twice by MLB teams. From Huskers.com:

Gill was a skilled baseball player who played three years of minor league baseball in the Detroit and Cleveland organizations after his football career at Nebraska. In his lone year on the Husker baseball squad, 1983, Gill was an All-Big Eight shortstop who hit .284 while ranking second on the team in hits (48) and triples (five) in his first baseball action since high school. Gill was drafted twice by MLB organizations. After his high-school career, Gill was a second-round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 1980. Gill also was drafted in the 17th-round in 1983 by the New York Yankees, though he announced before the draft that he would not sign a professional baseball contract.

Am I alone in now knowing this? Please roast me in the comments.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Nebraska women's basketball falls to Michigan State in Big Ten tournament

No. 8 Nebraska women’s basketball falls 67-64 in a hard-fought game to No. 9 Michigan State (16-13, 7-10) in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. The Huskers (16-14, 8-10) needed to make a run in the Big Ten tournament to help with their NCAA tournament chances.

The 3-2-1: Nebraska closes the book on winter conditioning - On3

Nebraska closes the book on winter conditioning, and the NFL Combine is here.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Lawrence has Nebraska excited for the future

Legendary Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has coached and faced as many impressive freshmen as anyone in the Big Ten Conference.

As he tried to recap the Spartans’ second-half comeback win at Nebraska on Tuesday night, the performance of one budding Husker stuck with him.

LeBron James to have foot tendon injury reevaluated in 3 weeks

LeBron James suffered a tendon injury in his right foot against the Dallas Mavericks last weekend and will be reevaluated in about three weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday.

Ravens' Rashod Bateman calls out GM for WR comments

In a since-deleted tweet Thursday morning, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman called out general manager Eric DeCosta for his comments about the team's disappointing track record for drafting pass-catchers.

NFL combine: Jets, Raiders, Packers stuck in holding pattern as league awaits Aaron Rodgers' decision

Aaron Rodgers is out of the dark. Seemingly everyone else interested in him remains stuck inside it.

That was the resounding message from teams in the first days of the NFL scouting combine, as a swath of league sources continued to share a collective shrug about the next step of the Green Bay Packers quarterback. The interest in Rodgers is nothing if not strong this week as teams begin lining up their free agency plans and agents with quarterbacks begin gathering information about the options for their clients. But there is clearly a bottleneck that has developed in the veteran quarterback market, as two needy teams — the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders — appear to be in low gear as they await word on Rodgers. Not to mention the Packers, who have yet to speak with Rodgers about definitive plans regarding aging parts of their roster.

Saints' Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty to Las Vegas battery charges, jury trial set for July 31

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara appeared in a Las Vegas court Wednesday to be arraigned on battery charges stemming from an alleged nightclub incident in Feb. 2022. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons was also arraigned on those charges Thursday, along with two men named Darrin Young and Percy Harris, who was identified in court as Kamara's manager.

As Carson Wentz plays himself out of the NFL, Eagles' moves are all about Jalen Hurts

Everything the Eagles did Tuesday in naming Brian Johnson the offensive coordinator was about one person, and one person only: quarterback Jalen Hurts.

And deservedly so. Hurts was the MVP runner-up this past season, taking the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they came one defensive stop short of beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

I recently listened to the audiobook of “The Endurance” by Alfred Lansing. It about an amazing story. Here is the book description.

In August 1914, polar explorer Ernest Shackleton boarded the Endurance and set sail for Antarctica, where he planned to cross the last uncharted continent on foot. In January 1915, after battling its way through a thousand miles of pack ice and only a day’s sail short of its destination, the Endurance became locked in an island of ice. Thus began the legendary ordeal of Shackleton and his crew of twenty-seven men. When their ship was finally crushed between two ice floes, they attempted a near-impossible journey over 850 miles of the South Atlantic’s heaviest seas to the closest outpost of civilization. In Endurance, the definitive account of Ernest Shackleton’s fateful trip, Alfred Lansing brilliantly narrates the harrowing and miraculous voyage that has defined heroism for the modern age.

Then this week I found a free documentary on youtube (narrated by Liam Neeson) on the journey and it is so much better with the pictures and videos. It’s an incredible story.