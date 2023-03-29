Wednesday Flakes Brings You The Big Ten Male Gymnast Of The Year

Congrats to Taylor Christopulos who is the 2033 Big Ten Gymnast of the Year. A big honor for the Big Red going into the end of the season. He is the first Nebraska gymnast to receive Gymnast of the Year honors since Anton Stephenson received Co-Gymnast of the Year honors in 2019.

The Husker Heisman Huddle: Talking running backs with Mike Rozier - All Huskers

Who better to weigh in on the Husker run game than the greatest ground gainer in Nebraska football history?

Nebraska spring practice: Casey Thompson not slowing in QB race despite injury - The Athletic

Updates on Nebraska's quarterback competition, position adjustments and Matt Rhule's coaching style taking shape in Lincoln.

Matt Rhule raves about Nebraska's strength in running back room - On3

New Nebraska head coach highlighted Gabe Ervin and Ajay Allen, among others, in the Cornhusker running back room.

College basketball transfer portal: Ex-Arizona star Kerr Kriisa visiting Nebraska, per report

One of the best players in the transfer portal is checking out the Huskers

Christopulos Named 2023 Big Ten Gymnast of the Year - University of Nebraska

Taylor Christopulos was named the 2023 Big Ten Gymnast of the Year, announced the conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Other News From The Sporting World

BOZICH | Creighton won more than it lost in NCAA regional final to San Diego State | Sports | wdrb.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You can fuss or rage about the call that pushed Creighton to its 57-56 loss to San Diego State in the South Regional title game on

Ex-NFL Lineman Derek Wolfe Shares Recipe For Going Into "Rage Mode"

Former NGL lineman Derek Wolfe says that microdosing on Adderall and mushrooms was a one-way ticket to "rage mode."

The Forgotten History of MLB’s Pitch Clock - The Ringer

Though baseball’s pitch timer may be new, its origins are anything but

Penn State Offers Head Coaching Job to VCU’s Mike Rhoades, per Report - Sports Illustrated Rhoades has been the head coach at VCU for the past six seasons.

Four-year ESPN probe traces institutional failures before an athlete was slain

Interviews and records obtained by ESPN show that Lauren repeatedly reached out to University of Utah officials, putting herself in the hands of a system that was supposed to protect and guide her through her own uncertainty.

Lamar Jackson Is Stuck Because The NFL Is Stuck | Defector

It will be pretty awkward if Lamar Jackson ends up playing another season for the Baltimore Ravens. Even before Monday, the player/team dispute over whether or not Jackson deserves a long-term deal loaded with guaranteed money felt like too big of an emotional mess for the Ravens to clean up.

Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol headline Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023, per report - CBSSports.com

Spurs legends Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker and Becky Hammon are also getting in

Why is Cory Richards Retiring from Climbing? - Climbing

Why is Cory Richards, who remains the only American to summit an 8,000 meter peak in winter, quitting the climbing game?

Yellow Journalism

New Mystery: Remembering Nebraska's forgotten "whodunit queen" - Flatwater Free Press

Less studied than Mari Sandoz; less sentimental than Bess Streeter Aldrich; more playful than Willa Cather and Wright Morris, too; Mignon Good Eberhart landed somewhere beyond Nebraska’s literary canon. Perhaps somewhere behind.

For its return album 'Celebrants,' Nickel Creek created its own world : NPR

"We had basically farmed every nutrient we could out of the potential of this band's soil and we needed to let it rest," Sara Watkins says of the nine-year break between Nickel Creek albums.

Obituary: The Founder of Mr. Beef, the Legendary Chicago Italian Beef Stand, Has Died - Eater Chicago

Joe Zucchero opened the beef stand in 1979 in River North and it’s since inspired "The Bear"

Michelangelo's 'David' sparks debate about parental rights in Florida : NPR

A picture of the Renaissance statue is shown each year to sixth-grade art students at Tallahassee Classical School in Florida, but this month it drew fury. Italians, though, are praising the educator.

Can Adidas ever catch up with Nike? | The Economist

The German firm’s new boss has his work cut out | Business

Southeast Iowa university announces closure at end of academic year | KTVO

A southeast Iowa university has announced it will be closing at the end of the academic year,On Tuesday, Iowa Wesleyan University’s Board of Trustees voted unan

Podcast Schmodcast

