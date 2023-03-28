Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Spring Football, Baseball, And The Civil War With Creighton

Todd and I got together for another episode of Monday Night Therapy. It was a good time. You should have been there. We meet every Monday at 8:00 PM, be sure to make it next time!
Thankfully, you can see and hear the replay.
Todd and I discuss:
The civil war between Nebraska and Creighton fans on twitter. If I were a smart guy, I would gather them up and do an article. We had a discussion about whether or not that foul should have been called.
Then there’s this joke I made about why I rooted for Creighton:
man i was waiting for Creighton to win so i could point out that if they're in the Final Four— CornNation (@CornNation) March 26, 2023
that because
Nebraska beat them
by the transitive nature of victory
Nebraska would be in the Final Three
but there goes that dream
Nebraska had a big recruiting weekend! The biggest ever! Dylan Raiola went to the baseball game Todd was at and lead a “Go Big Red” cheer!
Nebraska baseball won their conference opening series against Illinois! Then I make a joke about Nebraska having the most religious team in the Big Ten because we sure don’t want to play on Sunday.
Todd and I are going to the spring game. We’ll figure out a place where everyone can meet up. And I go on a bit of a rant as to why the Nebraska spring game is so special.
HEY GUESS WHAT!
Texas lost on the same day as Creighton!
WoooooO!
