 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Spring Football, Baseball, And The Civil War With Creighton

By Jon Johnston
/ new
Creighton v San Diego State Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Todd and I got together for another episode of Monday Night Therapy. It was a good time. You should have been there. We meet every Monday at 8:00 PM, be sure to make it next time!

Thankfully, you can see and hear the replay.

Todd and I discuss:

The civil war between Nebraska and Creighton fans on twitter. If I were a smart guy, I would gather them up and do an article. We had a discussion about whether or not that foul should have been called.

Then there’s this joke I made about why I rooted for Creighton:

Nebraska had a big recruiting weekend! The biggest ever! Dylan Raiola went to the baseball game Todd was at and lead a “Go Big Red” cheer!

Nebraska baseball won their conference opening series against Illinois! Then I make a joke about Nebraska having the most religious team in the Big Ten because we sure don’t want to play on Sunday.

Todd and I are going to the spring game. We’ll figure out a place where everyone can meet up. And I go on a bit of a rant as to why the Nebraska spring game is so special.

HEY GUESS WHAT!

Texas lost on the same day as Creighton!

WoooooO!

Support Us!

Get A CN T-Shirt!

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...