Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Spring Football, Baseball, And The Civil War With Creighton

Todd and I discuss:

The civil war between Nebraska and Creighton fans on twitter. If I were a smart guy, I would gather them up and do an article. We had a discussion about whether or not that foul should have been called.

Then there’s this joke I made about why I rooted for Creighton:

man i was waiting for Creighton to win so i could point out that if they're in the Final Four

that because

Nebraska beat them

by the transitive nature of victory

Nebraska would be in the Final Three

but there goes that dream — CornNation (@CornNation) March 26, 2023

Nebraska had a big recruiting weekend! The biggest ever! Dylan Raiola went to the baseball game Todd was at and lead a “Go Big Red” cheer!

Nebraska baseball won their conference opening series against Illinois! Then I make a joke about Nebraska having the most religious team in the Big Ten because we sure don’t want to play on Sunday.

Todd and I are going to the spring game. We’ll figure out a place where everyone can meet up. And I go on a bit of a rant as to why the Nebraska spring game is so special.

HEY GUESS WHAT!

Texas lost on the same day as Creighton!

WoooooO!

