Corn Flakes: Bourne is Moving On

Izzy Bourne announced yesterday that she has decided not to come back for her fifth year at Nebraska and will instead return home to Australia. Bourne scored a total of 1,221 points as a Husker and is 22nd all time on the scoring list. We wish her the best of luck back in Australia.

Thank you Husker Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yTa14GvdZ3 — Isabelle Bourne (@BourneIsabelle) March 27, 2023

Bourne bypasses fifth season with Huskers

Nebraska forward Isabelle Bourne is heading back to her home country of Australia instead of playing a fifth season of college basketball.

Nebraska

Marshall, Scheve Record New Career Bests in Carolina - University of Nebraska

Wilmington, N.C. - Senior Will Marshall (Elburn, Ill.) and junior Gentry Scheve (Emporia, Kan.) both set new career-low rounds at the Seahawk Intercollegiate on

Inside the aggressive recruiting approach Matt Rhule has brought to Nebraska

Under Matt Rhule's leadership, Nebraska is going after the nation's best prospects on the recruiting trail and building a long-term approach that could prove fruitful.

Season in review: Nebraska beach volleyball shows improvement with wins vs. Texas, Oregon

For Jaylen Reyes, it was the win against Oregon. But beating Texas is always appreciated, too. Here's how the Huskers fared on the beach as attention turns to spring practice.

Former Husker Madi Kubik selected in Athletes Unlimited volleyball draft

Madi Kubik was selected in the Athletes Unlimited Volleyball College Draft, when six college volleyball stars were invited to play in the third season of the league next fall.

Nebraska Basketball among wave of major schools offering Jovani Ruff

The Nebraska basketball team has jumped into the race for one of the best shooting guards in the country as other teams get involved as well.

Elsewhere

Sources - Rodney Terry agrees to 5-year deal to be Texas' coach

Rodney Terry has agreed to a deal to become the Texas' full-time coach, the school announced on Monday. The deal is for five years, sources told ESPN.

United States vs. El Salvador - Football Match Report - March 27, 2023 - ESPN

https://www.espn.com/soccer/report?gameId=634311

Dusty May wanted to quit hours after signing FAU contract; now he's coached Owls to improbable Final Four run - CBSSports.com

"I walk in the room and I started crying and said, 'I just committed career suicide,'" May told CBS Sports

2023 Final Four: Evaluating UConn, Miami, San Diego State, FAU as March Madness heads to Houston - CBSSports.com

The Final Four matchups are set for Saturday's semifinals