Monday Flakes: Softball Sweep, Magnificent Mile, and March Madness

In this week’s episode of “Where is Jill now?” I bring you Flakes from the Magnificent Mile in the Windy City. After years of very little travel, I’m now in the middle of a few weeks of excessive time away from home.

This week’s adventure is a conference related to the accreditation process for the school I work for. As a newby, I’m not here because I’m an expert, but because I need to learn at least a little bit and start contributing to the process we will be going through this fall.

Chicago is a beautiful city (I’m next to Navy Pier, so I’m seeing a gorgeous area) and the food is amazing (not just the deep dish). I’ve always liked Chicago, but this is the first time I really appreciate the comments from friends and colleagues that love it here.

Have you ever visited a city or location that surprised you? Where?

Corn Flakes

Sports!

The Big Ten men had a[nother] disappointing tournament with no team emerging from the Sweet 16. The Big Ten women, however, are showing up in force. The conference did have a #1 seed exit early when Indiana was upset in the second round, but the Elite Eight features three Big Ten women’s teams - Ohio State (#3 seed), Maryland (#2 seed) and Iowa (#2 seed).

Iowa earned a final four berth against Louisville last night. OSU and Maryland play tonight for their chance at the Final Four - both are underdogs relative to seeding. Maryland has the toughest matchup (on paper at least) with South Carolina who is regarded as the overall favorite to win it all.

The Big Ten women have been packing the Elite Eight with teams the past couple of years, but haven’t broken through with a championship team. Hopefully that changes soon!

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

The Weekly Dump

