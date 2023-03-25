Saturday Flakes: Nebraska’s Impressive Recruiting Weekend - Time to Win Games

This past week my wife was at a work convention in Florida and I have decided that that is reason that I forgot to publish a Friday Flakes. Yep. I will put all the blame on her.

So here’s a Saturday Flakes!

Big Recruiting Weekend

247Sports Five Stars in QB Dylan Raiola and WR Ryan Wingo on their weekend visit #Nebraska. https://t.co/6grnT09ITd pic.twitter.com/HSWcpLAxwS — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) March 24, 2023

That is just the beginning as there are a slew of high profile recruits coming into Lincoln this weekend. According to On3’s Bryan Munson, he said that this crew is the most impressive weekend event at Nebraska that he has seen in his 24 years of covering the program.

He said 16 out of a total 26 confirmed visitors are either 4-star or 5-star prospects.

That’s impressive.

Now hopefully Nebraska can just figure out how to win games. That should help.

I have not seen this. Is it worth my time?

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Nebraska baseball opens Big Ten play against Illinois

The Nebraska baseball team (11-7-1) will begin Big Ten Conference play on Friday as they are set to take on Illinois (10-7) in a three-game series. After the Huskers hit a two-game skid with losses to Nicholls and Creighton, NU has a chance to bounce back in its first conference series.

Nebraska women's basketball falls to Kansas in WNIT Super 16

Nebraska women’s basketball falls 64-55 to Kansas (21-11, 9-9) in the WNIT Super 16 and ends their season 18-15 and 8-10 in the Big Ten. The Jayhawks dominate the Huskers inside as they outrebounded them 46-29 and had 38 points in the paint.

Husker Mash: Omar Brown's name pops up; Hartzog's versatility; quite a leap; McGahee's return visit

Of all the transfers who joined the Husker program in 2022, Omar Brown's resume perhaps stood at the top. So don't count the senior out, especially as we heard his name mentioned some in this first week of spring ball.

Luka Doncic fined for money gesture; Mavs protesting Warriors loss

DALLAS -- Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been fined $35,000 for "directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official," the NBA announced Friday.

MLB Opening Day slate to feature eight Cy Young Award winners

Eight former Cy Young Award winners are scheduled to start Opening Day next Thursday, including a matchup between reigning National League winner Sandy Alcantara and three-time honoree Max Scherzer, whose New York Mets travel to face the Miami Marlins.

Panthers agree to deal with WR DJ Chark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- While the Carolina Panthers were evaluating quarterback Will Levis at Kentucky pro day on Friday, they also were adding depth at wide receiver to support whomever they select with the top pick of the draft.

NFL owners meetings: Here are some proposed rule changes that will be debated next week

Change is inevitable in most aspects of life, and the NFL is no different.

The league will discuss 17 rule changes and five bylaw changes at the annual owner's meetings next week in Phoenix. Individual teams as well as the league's competition committee proposed multiple new ideas that will be voted on by the 32 owners and will need at least 24 votes to pass. These include alterations to penalties, replay, coaches' challenges, jersey numbers, kickoffs and playoff seeding.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Parkinson's research studies show the healing power of music | Hub

For some, the walk into the rehearsal room was the tell. Slow, deliberate—as if balancing a teacup on one's head. For others, it was the repetitive rocking of hands, however slight: tremors that are a hallmark of Parkinson's, the disease that afflicts them all.