Nebraska Baseball Hosts Illinois in Conference Opener Game Thread!!!

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-7) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-7-1)

Location: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE

Date/Time: Friday, March 24th @ 6:05 pm CT

Head Coach(s): Dan Hartleb (18th season, 517-378-1) & Will Bolt (4th season, 75-58-1)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Emmett Olson (3-1, 3.34 ERA) vs. RHP Riley Gowans (1-0, 4.33 ERA)

Jersey Retirements

Prior to the game, the Huskers will have a ceremony retiring the 3 greatest players in team history: Darin Erstad, Shane Komine, and Alex Gordon. Their jerseys unveiled tonight with all 3 players in attendance will join new decals commemorating the 3 College World Series teams in Nebraska history.

Coach Will Bolt has said this is something they’ve wanted to do since he arrived here, but Covid and other scheduling issues have prevented until now. He also stated that it’s something they will look into doing for more players in the future, but that he needed these 3 to be the first 3 in.