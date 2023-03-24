The Biggest Recruiting Weekend In Nebraska Football History

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program that aspires to be successful.

Over the last several years, Nebraska has done good at recruiting according to the rankings, but that has not translated into the wins department. To be a major player in the college football landscape, good recruiting rankings won't cut it. You need to be one of the best in the absolute country at recruiting.

From the moment Matt Rhule was hired at Nebraska, I was simultaneously interested and worried at his recruiting moxie. Don't get me wrong, he has recruited well in the past at both Baylor and Temple, and has produced NFL players at a smooth clip. However, his staffs haven't necessarily brought in players with the recruiting panache that we need to compete with the Georgias, Alabamas and Ohio States of the world.

It is clear that Coach Rhule wants to change that.

This weekend might be the most loaded, star-wise, group of visitors to ever visit the Hawks Championship Center. We will be loaded to the gills with elite talent from across the country, all interested in becoming Huskers. Will that interest materialize into something tangible? Who knows. It is evident, however, Coach Rhule is getting down and dirty with the big dogs of the college football world.

I'm not going to give a description of each player visiting and their strengths and whatnot. That would take 3 days. This is the magnitude of the situation. We are overloaded with great football players visiting us. Here's the confirmed list of visitors for this weekend:

Star-studded and packed! I don’t think we’re done yet either. Insanely loaded group coming in in 10 days.#Huskers | #GBR | #24Ours | pic.twitter.com/y6XauhnnPM — Blackshirts (@blvckshirts) March 15, 2023

#Nebraska offered Elijah Newby (@ElijahNewby5) less than a month ago, and the On3, three-star LB, is headed to Lincoln for a junior day that some of the top players in the nation are attending. #Huskers



Story Link: https://t.co/6gcw4l8QOj — Bryan Munson (@BryanMunson_) March 19, 2023

North Dakota lineman Riley Sunram is eager for face-to-face time with #Huskers staff on March visit. He's open to either side of the ball, though it's been trending toward O-line in recent weeks.



Although he adds, "You maul guys either way." Good answer. https://t.co/Zj7iAzzkKi — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) March 11, 2023

In addition, we also have a cavalcade of in-state kids visiting as well, too many to list. Some of them are probably walk-on candidates. #WalkOnsArePeopleToo.

I've been a fan of Nebraska since the Mike Riley era, and I really don't remember a recruiting weekend being this massive with such gargantuan implications. All of these guys visiting are high-end Power 5 players and I would love to see any of them don the Scarlet and Cream. Let's see if any of them commit this weekend.

I'm praying if any of them commits, please let it be the Golden Goose.

#GBR