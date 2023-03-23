Academic All Big Ten Team Announced For Men’s Basketball

A total of six Husker basketball players were announced to have earned Academic All Big Ten honors today.

The recipients were forward sophomore Wilhelm Breidenbach, redshirt freshman guard Denim Dawson, freshman guard Sam Hoiberg, redshirt freshman Oleg Kojenets, senior guard Keisei Tominaga and sophomore guard C.J. Wilcher. All were first time recipients of the honor.

This is the highest amount of honorees by the Nebraska Men’s basketball squad since the 2011-12 academic school year. Another great showing for coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff on developing a quality team on the court and in the classroom.

To earn Academic All Big Ten honors the student athletes must have at least a 3.0 GPA, must be fully enrolled at the institution for at least twelve months, and must be on a varsity team.

All total, there were over 1,000 student athletes who earned All Big Ten honors who compete in winter sports for the 2022-23 season.