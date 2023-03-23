Nebraska WBB vs Kansas WNIT Game Thread

Sam Haiby announced on Twitter earlier today that she has suffered an injury that will keep her out of the game tonight (and any other WNIT games if Nebraska continues to win). Losing the fifth year player is a big blow to the team. Haiby has shown over and over again that she is dependable in clutch situations. Fortunately, the Huskers do have a lot of talent.

I expect Callin Hake to make the start if Amy Williams wants to keep three guards in the lineup. She could move Issie Bourne to wing and slide Anni Stewart inside as well, but that takes more game plan adustments than the firs option. I guess we’ll find out soon...

Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-14, 8-10 Big Ten) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-11, 9-9 Big 12)

Postseason WNIT Third Round

Thursday, March 23, 2023, 6:30 p.m. (CT)

Allen Fieldhouse - Lawrence, Kansas

Live Video: ESPN+ (Josh Klingler & Wayne Simien)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-14, 8-10 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 12.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 14.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 10.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 5.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 4.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 2.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 1.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady (Out) - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (114-98); 16th Season Overall (307-207)

Kansas Jayhawks (21-11, 0-0 Big 12)

1 - Taiyanna Jackson - 6-6 - Sr. - C - 15.0 ppg, 12.5 rpg

0 - Wyvette Mayberry - 5-7 - Jr. - G - 11.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg

13 - Holly Kersgieter - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 13.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg

14 - Zakiyah Franklin - 5-8 - Sr. - G - 15.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg

24 - Chandler Prater - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 9.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Off the Bench

10 - Ioanna Chatzileonti (injured) - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 7.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg

4 - Mia Vuksic - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 3.1 ppg, 0.7 rpg1

1 - Sanna Strom - 6-0 - So. - G - 2.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg

23 - Zsofia Telegdy - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 1.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg

33 - Nadira Eltayeb - 6-4 - Jr. - C - 1.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg

12 - Katrine Jessen - 6-4 - Jr. - F - 0.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Head Coach: Brandon Schneider (Wayland Baptist, 1995) Eighth Season at Kansas (103-136); 25th Season Overall (504-274)