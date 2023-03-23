Nebraska WBB vs Kansas WNIT Game Thread

Sam Haiby announced on Twitter earlier today that she has suffered an injury that will keep her out of the game tonight (and any other WNIT games if Nebraska continues to win). Losing the fifth year player is a big blow to the team. Haiby has shown over and over again that she is dependable in clutch situations. Fortunately, the Huskers do have a lot of talent.
I expect Callin Hake to make the start if Amy Williams wants to keep three guards in the lineup. She could move Issie Bourne to wing and slide Anni Stewart inside as well, but that takes more game plan adustments than the firs option. I guess we’ll find out soon...
Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-14, 8-10 Big Ten) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-11, 9-9 Big 12)
Postseason WNIT Third Round
Thursday, March 23, 2023, 6:30 p.m. (CT)
Allen Fieldhouse - Lawrence, Kansas
Live Video: ESPN+ (Josh Klingler & Wayne Simien)
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-14, 8-10 Big Ten)
34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 12.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 14.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg
4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 10.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg
42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Off the Bench
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 5.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 4.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg
44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 2.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 1.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
2 - Trinity Brady (Out) - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg
3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (114-98); 16th Season Overall (307-207)
Kansas Jayhawks (21-11, 0-0 Big 12)
1 - Taiyanna Jackson - 6-6 - Sr. - C - 15.0 ppg, 12.5 rpg
0 - Wyvette Mayberry - 5-7 - Jr. - G - 11.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg
13 - Holly Kersgieter - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 13.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg
14 - Zakiyah Franklin - 5-8 - Sr. - G - 15.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg
24 - Chandler Prater - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 9.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Off the Bench
10 - Ioanna Chatzileonti (injured) - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 7.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg
4 - Mia Vuksic - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 3.1 ppg, 0.7 rpg1
1 - Sanna Strom - 6-0 - So. - G - 2.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg
23 - Zsofia Telegdy - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 1.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg
33 - Nadira Eltayeb - 6-4 - Jr. - C - 1.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg
12 - Katrine Jessen - 6-4 - Jr. - F - 0.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Head Coach: Brandon Schneider (Wayland Baptist, 1995) Eighth Season at Kansas (103-136); 25th Season Overall (504-274)
