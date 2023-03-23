Thursday Flakes: Irish Pubs, Drinking on An Airplane and the World Baseball Classic

I haven’t been following baseball as much for the last five or six years. However, the World Baseball Classic hooked back into the excitement of baseball for a little. The big games on Monday and Tuesday had thrilling finishes. Something about playing for your country just hits different.

On another note, March Madness continues today and the Women’s Basketball NIT journey continues in Lawrence, Kansas. I really like the expanded NIT format in women’s basketball, which has led to more exciting regional matchups like the one between the lady Huskers and Jayhawks.

Did you watch the World Baseball Classic? How are your March Madness picks doing? How many drinks is too many for a plane flight? Would you take a trip to Antarctica? What is your favorite memory from an Irish Pub?

Feel free to answer and discuss these interesting questions in the comments below. Anyways onto Flakes...

2023 Nebraska Pro Day Review | Football | Corn Nation

The 2023 Nebraska Pro Day is in the books as ten former Huskers participated in both timed and position drills in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams. For guys like Trey Palmer, Travis Vokolek and Ochaun Mathis this was a chance to improve on their times and showcase skills that they didn’t get to at the NFL Combine.

Nebraska WBB vs Kansas WNIT Preview | Women’s Basketball | Corn Nation

Two NCAA bubble teams square off Thursday in Lawrence. KU entered the WNIT ranked No. 37 in the NCAA NET rankings while Nebraska was No. 43. That is the 2nd and 3rd best in the tournament, trailing only No. 19 Oregon. In an earlier meeting this season, the Huskers defeated the then-AP No. 20 Jayhawks, 85-79 in triple-overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 21, 2022, snapping KU’s 10-game season-opening winning streak.

Huskers Head to KU for WNIT Super 16 | Women’s Basketball | Huskers.com

A live video stream of the game will be provided to subscribers of ESPN+ with Josh Klingler and Wayne Simien on the call. Nebraska fans can listen across the Huskers Radio Network, including 107.3 FM and 1400 AM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com, as Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch call the action. Pregame starts at 6 pm Central.

Padding the Stats: Power Ranking Positions of Intrigue | Football | Hail Varsity

Nebraska’s leading returning rusher is currently suspended while its second-leading rusher is recovering from a season-ending injury. The team returns its starting quarterback, but he won’t be able to participate in spring ball and the new coach made his own addition to the room. The team lost its leading receiver and the top returner had less than half as many yards last year. Its top two tight ends are gone, as are the team’s most disruptive defenders in the front seven.

Matt Rhule Says Nebraska’s Current Quarterback Room Is as Talented as He’s Ever Had | Football | Hail Varsity

“I thought they threw the ball well,” Rhule said. “It was windy, and we are not going to throw very often in the indoor. We are going to learn how to throw the ball through the wind, so I thought they threw the ball well. There are a lot of things that I have to go back and watch but that is as talented of a quarterback room as I have ever been a part of, so it was good to see those guys out there.”

New Staff Sets Stage for Former Huskers During Nebraska Pro Day | Men’s Basketball | Hail Varsity

All three Huskers who participated in the NFL Combine—Trey Palmer, Ochaun Mathis and Travis Vokolek—returned to Lincoln for the day. So did former team captain Garrett Nelson, fellow former team captain edge rusher Caleb Tannor, tight end Chancellor Brewington, linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements, receiver Oliver Martin, receiver Omar Manning, long snapper Cameron Pieper and long snapper Brady Weas.

Nebraska Pro Day Participants Feel Support From New Staff | Football | Omaha World-Herald

“I feel like they’re a great staff,” Tannor said. “They’re going to change a lot of things I feel are good changes. The attention to detail they’re doing — how everyone’s got to wear the same stuff, little things like that — is great.”

Red Report: Why Trey Palmer Was ‘Mad at Himself’ Over His NFL Combine Performance | Football | Lincoln Journal Star

“I was working on the 40,” he said. “I wanted to run a four-two. Literally, that’s all I was working on. Football’s easy to me. I love football, so that just comes easy. It’s just my technique in the 40.”

Former Husker Madi Kubik Selected in Draft of College Volleyball Players | Volleyball | Lincoln Journal Star

On Monday, Kubik was selected in the Athletes Unlimited Volleyball College Draft, when six collegiate stars were invited to play in the third season of the league next fall in Mesa, Arizona. Kubik, who was the #6 pick, has already played professionally in Puerto Rico, and could have other overseas pro options next fall.

9 U.S. Cities That Will Pay You to Move There in 2023 | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Some of these savvy work-from-homers, and others looking for a change of urban scenery, tapped into the various city-government-sponsored programs that offered incentives like grants, tax breaks, and discounts to cultural attractions for new residents when making their moves. It turns out that many of those deals are here to stay. If you’re looking to put down new roots, these nine American cities will pay you to do so.

An In-Depth Analysis of Airplane Drinking Etiquette | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Tantrums thrown aboard airplanes by those who have had perhaps a splash too much to drink. Some are violent, some merely disruptive, but all of them are decidedly unpleasant for all involved. It raises the question: Do you drink on the plane? Is it ever worth it?

The Best Irish Pubs in Every State | Travel | Travel Pulse

Great Irish pubs in America come in all shapes, sizes and styles. For starters, there are the pubs that have done everything possible to emulate the watering holes of Ireland, up to and including importing furniture and fixtures. These Irish pubs may also often have traditional music and other great events on the docket.

Why Passport Stamps Could Soon Disappear | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Once the international standard for crossing borders, the analog process of immigration officers flipping through each traveler’s passport book to hand-stamp official ink entries—while an exciting step of the process for many international passengers to document their travels—is no doubt time-consuming and not the most reliable method for providing border clearance.

Delta Airlines Was the Most Punctual U.S. Carrier in 2022, According to the DOT | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Delta had an on-time rate of 82.1 percent, according to the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR). (A flight that lands within 15 minutes of its schedule is considered to be on time.)

The 8 Best Destinations for an RV or Camper Van Adventure | Travel | Lonely Planet

Whether you’re cruising in a chrome-plated RV or sputtering along in a vintage VW, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of hitting the road in a camper van, where you’re beholden to no timetable and limited only by your ambitions.

17 Ways to Save Money When Visiting Japan | Travel | Lonely Planet

With these top tips on finding the best-value places to stay, the right transportation tickets for you, and places to eat that suit all tastes and wallets, you can make your yen go further on a visit to Japan.

A One-of-a-Kind Route to Antarctica | Travel | BBC

Spanish adventure athlete Antonio de la Rosa attempted to row alone through the roughest seas on the planet to Antarctica. Very little went according to plan.

Dan’s Diner: A Wild Dinner in a Roving Tundra Buggy | Travel | BBC

Under a canopy of dancing Northern Lights, diners enjoy a remote culinary adventure inspired by land, sea and the people who call this place home.

