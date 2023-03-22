Wednesday Flakes Brings You the College Basketball Coaching Carousel And A Lot Of Articles On This Very Fine Spring Day

Well, we got thought the first week of the NCAA Tournament and we are now face deep into the coaching carousel. There has been a lot of movement is some of college basketball’s more storied programs across the country and it is just getting started.

To start things off we have former Hoya player Patrick Ewing getting ousted at Georgetown after six years of mediocre results and only one trip to the dance.

The Hoyas are Big East royalty and they want to be back in the top so they poached Ed Cooley from his alma mater Providence. Ed is well seasoned in the Big East as he played and coached at Providence. He should do well in our nations capital and the recruiting for him will see a jump at a name like Georgetown.

Remember Rick Pitino? Yeah, the guy who won a natty at Kentucky which then lead him to a detour coaching the Boston Celtics before getting in trouble at Louisville for the “pay and play” scandal that rocked college basketball a few years back. He’s coming off a banner year at Iona and will be headed to the Big East to coach St. John’s who’s storied program has been wandering in the wilderness for quite some time and should benefit form Pitino. Regardless of your thoughts on the guy.

Also of note is Wichita State who poached Paul Mills from Oral Roberts. Another team that is looking to bring back the glory years of their time in the Missouri Valley.

So, I’m sure there will be more coaching changes over the next few weeks. These are just some of the big ones over the past few days.

March Madness is a glorious time of year.

Mankilling Mastodons

Other News From The Sporting World

Yellow Journalism

Auditory Enlightenment