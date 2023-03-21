Nebraska Baseball at Creighton Series Opening Game Thread

Game Info

Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-6-1) at Creighton Bluejays (7-7)

Location: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 21st @ 6 pm CT

Head Coach(s): Will Bolt (4th season, 75-57-1) & Ed Servais (20th season, 807-452-2)

TV/Stream: Nebraska Public Media

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Jackson Brockett (1-0, 0.84 ERA) vs. RHP Dominic Cancellieri (0-0, 4.91 ERA)

Quick Preview

Nebraska brings in its high powered offense to Omaha. The Huskers are sending out do everything man Jackson Brockett. Brockett is making his 5th appearance and 3rd start, with a few projected outings eliminated by weather cancellations. He has only given up one run, in the opening series in San Diego. He pitched 2 shutout innings Friday against Nicholls.

Creighton counters with their number 2 starter from last year, Cancellieri making his fifth appearance and 1st start of the year. The Notre Dame transfer pitched 4 innings of shut out ball in a loss to Kansas St last Wednesday, tossing 9 Ks. Getting to the bullpen will be a big win for Nebraska. The Creighton offense is among NCAA leaders in doubles, as you’d expect in their ballpark. But they have trouble hitting the ball consistently, and thus play a lot of small ball, ranking around the top 20 teams in the NCAA in sacrifices most of the year.

This will be the first game between the two with all of the new pitching rules. So hopefully the 4 hour midweek games are a thing of the past.