Monday Night Therapy: Matt Rhule’s Spring Presser, Wrestling Recap, Big Dance Disaster

Todd and I got together for another episode of Monday Night Therapy.

Nebraska spring football practice has started. We review Matt Rhule’s presser in which he informed us:

Tommi Hill and leading returning rusher Anthony Grant are suspended to start the spring practice season.

Chris Hickman, James Carnie, and Tyreke Johnson are no longer part of the football program. The first two are tight ends. Johnson was a 5-star recruit who transferred to Nebraska from Ohio State and never really made it on the field.