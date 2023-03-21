Monday Night Therapy: Matt Rhule’s Spring Presser, Wrestling Recap, Big Dance Disaster

Todd and I got together for another episode of Monday Night Therapy.
Nebraska spring football practice has started. We review Matt Rhule’s presser in which he informed us:
- Tommi Hill and leading returning rusher Anthony Grant are suspended to start the spring practice season.
- Chris Hickman, James Carnie, and Tyreke Johnson are no longer part of the football program. The first two are tight ends. Johnson was a 5-star recruit who transferred to Nebraska from Ohio State and never really made it on the field.
- No single digit jersey numbers on the roster right now. Apparently Matt Rhule has kept the coolest roster numbers to himself, and if the players want them, they have to earn them by earning the respect of their peers who will vote on who gets them.
- As far as roster designations go, there are no more EDGE players, just DL and LB.
- And then I go into a frenzy because TODD SAID HE WAS GOING TO GET ME A SPRING GAME TICKET BUT APPARENTLY DIDN’T DO IT. WHAT THE HELL TODD?
- NCAA Wrestling Wrap Up - Did Nebraska under perform, over perform?
- Iowa’s Spencer Lee lost and it was the biggest upset in a long time. I hate Iowa with every fiber of my being, but Lee has my respect. It was shocking and worth discussion.
- Nebraska is still in the Women’s NIT - they’ve beaten Northern Iowa 77-57, and Missouri State 74-65
- Then there’s a large discussion as to whether or not we root for Creighton in the NCAA tourney.
