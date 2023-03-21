Corn Flakes: Spring, Football, and Acid

Spring is here! This feels like it has been the longest winter ever and I am so happy that it is finally spring. Not only did the season actually start, but it actually felt like spring and spring football started yesterday too! All of these are good and exciting things!

After the first spring practice, Rhule talked to the press. He mentioned some players that have left the team and that Anthony Grant and Tommi Hill were suspended from practice. Now generally I do view a suspension as a bad thing, but if it is because they are not following team rules, I like that the players are being held to a high standard and hope that the basic discipline being implemented pays off in the games.

What do you think of the first news out of spring practice?

On another note, I was in Denver this weekend and went to Meow Woof. That was definitely interesting. The best way that I can describe it is that it is a maze art museum that had to be created by people on acid. It was cool and weird all at once.

Rifle Athletes Earn All-American Honors - University of Nebraska

Nebraska rifle athletes Cecelia Ossi, Madelynn Erickson, Emma Rhode and Vittoria Watts earned All-American recognition from the NCAA.

Huskers Selected for NCAA Denver Regional - University of Nebraska

The No. 23 Nebraska women's gymnastics team was selected for the 2023 NCAA Championships on Monday afternoon. The Huskers received a first round bye and will compete

Amie Just: Nebraska's win over Northern Iowa in WNIT marred by Sam Haiby's injury

As the Huskers await the results of Sam Haiby's medical imaging, you hope she catches a break. She’s been through enough already, writes Amie Just.

NIL could be just the beginning for college athletes — and Nebraska is preparing

The next shoe to drop in the effort to pay college athletes could come in any number of places. But Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts isn’t sitting around waiting to see

Budget Woes Hit Several Big Ten Universities

Sources - Rick Pitino agrees to 6-year deal with St. John's

Iona coach Rick Pitino has been named the new coach at St. John's.

Japan vs. Mexico score: Live updates from World Baseball Classic with spot to face Team USA on the line - CBSSports.com

It's Japan vs. Mexico in the WBC semis on Monday night in Miami

St. Francis Brooklyn stunningly cuts entire athletics program

St. Francis College in Brooklyn stunningly announced on Monday that its entire athletics program will be eliminated.

Kirby Smart said Georgia is ‘far from’ having a culture problem after arrests, fatal car crash

Kirby Smart addressed the fatal car crash that killed a Georgia player and staff member just days after winning a national championship in January.