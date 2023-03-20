Nebraska’s Brice Matthews named Big Ten Player of the Week

Nebraska Baseball has their first Player of the Week since… last week. After Cole Evans exploded offensively 2 weeks ago, he passed the baton to Brice Matthews. Matthews had already been off to a good start on the year, hitting over .400 and leading the Huskers offense in both home runs and RBIs from the lead off spot.
Weekly #B1GBaseball Awards— Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) March 20, 2023
⚾ Player of the Week: Brice Matthews, @Husker_Baseball
⚾ Pitcher of the Week: George Klassen, @GopherBaseball
⚾ Freshman of the Week: Devin Taylor, @IndianaBase
: https://t.co/hCs8ZeqMBJ pic.twitter.com/dSpd41YWJd
Last week Brice went
- .500 (7 for 14) raising his avg to .424
- 4 extra base hits (2 HR, 1 double, 1 triple)
- 11 RBI (increased his team leading amount to 28, 3rd in the B1G)
- 4 runs scored (also leading the team at 21)
- 2 stolen bases (is 9 for 11 on the year)
- 1.722 OPS (Matthews lead the B1G with a 1.368 OPS)
This is the first time for Matthews winning the Player of the Week Award, and 2nd Husker to win a weekly award this year, joining Cole Evans.
