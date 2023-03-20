 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska’s Brice Matthews named Big Ten Player of the Week

Matthews gives Nebraska back to back PotW honors.

By Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska Athletic Department

Nebraska Baseball has their first Player of the Week since… last week. After Cole Evans exploded offensively 2 weeks ago, he passed the baton to Brice Matthews. Matthews had already been off to a good start on the year, hitting over .400 and leading the Huskers offense in both home runs and RBIs from the lead off spot.

Last week Brice went

  • .500 (7 for 14) raising his avg to .424
  • 4 extra base hits (2 HR, 1 double, 1 triple)
  • 11 RBI (increased his team leading amount to 28, 3rd in the B1G)
  • 4 runs scored (also leading the team at 21)
  • 2 stolen bases (is 9 for 11 on the year)
  • 1.722 OPS (Matthews lead the B1G with a 1.368 OPS)

This is the first time for Matthews winning the Player of the Week Award, and 2nd Husker to win a weekly award this year, joining Cole Evans.

