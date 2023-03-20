Nebraska’s Brice Matthews named Big Ten Player of the Week

Nebraska Baseball has their first Player of the Week since… last week. After Cole Evans exploded offensively 2 weeks ago, he passed the baton to Brice Matthews. Matthews had already been off to a good start on the year, hitting over .400 and leading the Huskers offense in both home runs and RBIs from the lead off spot.

Last week Brice went

This is the first time for Matthews winning the Player of the Week Award, and 2nd Husker to win a weekly award this year, joining Cole Evans.