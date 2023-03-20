Nebraska Spring Football: Anthony Grant Suspended but Day-to-Day and Others No Longer with the Team

Today is the first day of spring practice and Matt Rhule met with the media this morning.

Coach Rhule dropped several nuggets of news like the fact that tight ends Chris Hickman and James Carnie as well as former five-star defensive back Tyreke Johnson are no longer with the team.

He also mentioned that Tommi Hill has been suspended from practice. That’s not good but a bigger deal might be that we learned that senior running back Anthony Grant has also been suspended.

How long is he suspended? It sounds like it may be up to Grant himself as he needs to meet certain standards set by the coaching staff. Coach Rhule mentioned that it is “day-to-day.” So this suspension could be lifted tomorrow.

Some of suggested that it may have something to do with academics. Interesting to note that he was on the spring scholar athlete honor roll in 2022.

Damon Benning appears to have known this was coming as he expected it.

Cats out of the bag, I talked about Anthony Grant being one of the 3 or 4 guys coming back. I had some concerns about — Damon Benning (@damonbenning) March 20, 2023

Anthony Grant was Nebraska’s returning leader in both rushing yards and attempts. His 218 carries was the most by a Nebraska running back since 2014 and he had 915 total rushing yards on the season.