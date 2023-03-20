Monday Flakes: Argentina Husker Fans, Women’s NIT, and Poop-Eating Pitcher Plants

Hola Nación Maíz!

Juan me envió de incógnito a la tierra de la carne asada para investigar el potencial para convertir nuevos fanáticos de Husker.

[Jon sent me undercover to the land of grilled beef (Argentina) to investigate the potential to convert new Husker fans.]

Okay. The trip across the equator had nothing to do with Corn Nation or Husker football. Ranchdude’s company hosted some visitors from Argentina last year and decided to send some of their workforce (and a couple lucky spouses like me) to learn more about agriculture there. Ranchdude’s company is based in Wisconsin and at least one of the travel party was quick to try and co-opt “Go Big Red” as a Badger-related thing.

The proof is in the pudding. I am happy to report that Ranchdude has multiple videos of Argentine nationals declaring “Nebraska Cornhuskers #1!” We were able to convert people to Nebraska football fandom, unlike our Badger, Gopher and Illini counterparts.

Go Big Red!

Corn Flakes

The Husker women have won two NIT games and are in the Super Sixteen. I apologize for the lack of coverage, but I had very little cell or wifi service in many of the areas we visited. (Thank you unnamed CN staff member for picking up the slack!! Here is the recap)

Aussies Lead Nebraska to WNIT Win Over Northern Iowa - All Huskers

Husker women’s basketball moves on to the Super 16 after 77-57 victory

Rhule has appreciated Tony White’s approach as Huskers map out defensive plans

The words “quiet confidence” were used recently by Matt Rhule in description of the man he chose to lead the Nebraska defense.It impressed...

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Another Husker legacy getting attention out of Arizona

While Nebraska football recruiting watchers have been <a href=” “>keeping both eyes on Dylan Raiola</a>, there is another Husker lega...

Nebraska Football: Pair of legacies giving Huskers long look

Nebraska football has officially reached the era where sons and relatives of former Huskers are college age and may be looking to play in Lincoln.

Huskers fall to Jayhawks - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

The Nebraska softball team (19-9) fell to Kansas Sunday afternoon in Lawrence, Kan., in the final game of the weekend. Despite taking an early lead, the Huskers were not able to rally late, falling to...

Huskers finish record beach season

The Nebraska beach volleyball team finished off its season with two sweeps on Saturday to finish with a 15-5 final record, the most wins in program history.

