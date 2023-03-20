FIVE (OR MORE) Story Lines for Nebraska Spring Football

The following summary provided by ChatGPT:

I’m gearing up for spring football and the obligatory story about the top five storylines to watch out for. While I’m excited about the prospect of the spring game and the chance to connect with other Nebraska football fans, I’m really focusing on the key storylines for the upcoming season.

First up is the offense, or rather, all five story lines revolve around the offense. I’m curious to see what it’s going to look like under the new coaching staff, and how much they can realistically install during one spring season. Additionally, I’m interested to see if the fullback position is going to be utilized or if it was all just talk.

But for me, the real focus is on the lines - both offensive and defensive. With Nebraska’s history of struggling on both sides of the ball, it’s crucial to see who will make up the offensive line, what positions they’ll play, and whether or not the new coaching staff can turn things around with the current players on the roster. There have been some portal transfers, but the staff needs to make the current players work better than they have in the past.

Similarly, the defensive line needs a major overhaul. Nebraska has struggled with being run over in the Big Ten, and that’s not something we can afford to let happen if we want to win games. I’m eager to see who will make up the defensive line and what positions they’ll play. While we may not find out a lot until the fall, the spring season is a good opportunity to see what progress is being made.

And of course, it wouldn’t be spring football without talking about quarterbacks. With six scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, it’s mandatory to discuss potential quarterback battles. While Casey Thompson and Jess Sims are the most talked-about, there are other players on the roster who could make an impact, such as Richard Torres, Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg, and Chubba Purdy. I’m interested to see who will survive the process and contribute to the team, whether it’s as a starter or on the scout team.

Which leads me to the second main storyline: who will survive spring football? With over 100 scholarship players, there’s simply not enough space for everyone, and Nebraska will need to make some tough decisions about who stays and who goes. It’s not just about the scholarship players either - walk-ons will also need to find a place to go. There will inevitably be a lot of attrition, and I’m curious to see who will stick around and who will leave.

Finally, there’s the question of recruiting. While it’s not a major storyline for this season, it’s still something to keep an eye on. Dylan Raiola’s commitment to Nebraska was a bright spot, but ultimately, it won’t have a direct impact on this season. However, a strong recruiting class for 2024 could provide some much-needed hope for the future.

Overall, I’m excited to see what the spring season brings and how it sets the stage for the upcoming season. The offense, the lines, the quarterbacks, and the survivors - these are the key storylines to watch out for.