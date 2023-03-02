Nebraska WBB vs Michgan State Big Ten Tournament Preview and Game Thread

No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten) vs. No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten)

Big Ten Tournament Second Round

Thursday, March 2, 2023, 11:30 a.m. (CT)

Target Center - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live TV: BTN (Fox Sports App) Mike Hall (PBP), Meghan McKeown (Analyst), Christy Winters Scott (Sideline)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:15 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

The Huskers will be led into postseason play by All Big Ten (first team) selection Jaz Shelley. Joining Shelley in earning conference honors are Alexis Markowski (second team) as well as Issie Bourne and Sam Haiby (honorable mention). Nebraska is trying to hunt for an NCAA tournament bid while playing in Minnesota. The Huskers opened the week at No. 41 in the NET rankings after playing one of the nation’s toughest regular-season schedules.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 12.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 14.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 10.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 5.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 4.6 ppg, 1.3 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 2.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 1.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady (Out) - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (112-97); 16th Season Overall (305-206)

Michigan State Spartans (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten)

11 - Matilda Ekh - 6-0 - So. - G/F - 12.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg

12 - Isaline Alexander - 6-3 - So. - F - 7.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg

0 - DeeDee Hagemann - 5-8 - So. - G - 8.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg

5 - Kamaria McDaniel - 5-10 - Gr. - G/F - 13.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg

22 - Moira Joiner - 5-10 - Sr. - G - 9.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Off the Bench

14 - Taiyier Parks - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 8.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg

1 - Tory Ozment - 6-1 - RSr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg

40 - Julia Ayrault - 6-2 - RJr. - G/F - 3.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg

4 - Theryn Hallock - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg

13 - Stephanie Visscher - 6-0 - Gr. - G - 2.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

2 - Abbey Kimball - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 0.6 rpg

21 - Brooklyn Rewers - 6-4 - So. - C - 2.2 ppg, 1.2 rpg

Head Coach: Suzy Merchant (Central Michigan, 1991) 16th Season at Michigan State (326-185); 28th Season Overall (527-305)

Scouting The Michigan State Spartans

Nebraska will face Michigan State for the second time this season. The Huskers won the first meeting between the two teams, 71-67, on Feb. 2 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. MSU Head Coach Suzy Merchant was not in attendance in Lincoln after being hospitalized following a minor one-car crash due to a medical incident. Associate Head Coach Dean Lockwood led the Spartans at Nebraska.

Michigan State has won four of its last five games with two wins over Penn State, a win over Minnesota and a road win at Wisconsin.

Michigan is scoring 78.4 and allowing 66.3 points per game on the season while hitting 43.5 percent of its shots, including 32.7 percent of its threes. However, MSU has knocked down just 65.2 percent of its free throws. The Spartans own a plus-2.9 rebound margin and a plus-6.3 turnover margin.

In Big Ten play, MSU has continued to score at a 74.7 points per game clip, but conference foes are averaging 73.9 points per game. The Spartans are being out-rebounded (38.0-35.5 rpg) in the league but still carry a plus-4.5 turnover margin.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Series History

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Michigan State 10-5 with all 15 meetings as Big Ten foes.