Thursday Flakes: Danish Pastries, Families Sitting Together and a New Airport Terminal

Every Sunday night in Guadalajara, I go to the market at Expiatorio Park and buy five delicious coconut muffins as part of my breakfast for the week. It is nice routine to have in Mexico. The country does not hold back when it comes to baked goods with sweet treats ranging from conchas to empanadas, sopapillas to buñuelos and of course the famous tres leches cakes. They all taste very amazing but of course they are not very healthy for your body if you eat too many of them. Another good part of traveling to new places is not only trying the local food but the local baked goods as well.

Flakes

2023 Husker Scouting Combine Preview | Football | Corn Nation

Nebraska has three players invited to take part in the Combine festivities including Trey Palmer, Travis Vokolek and Ochaun Mathis. Here is a look at how you can watch these former Huskers during the NFL Network’s coverage and what to expect from each of them.

Dr. Susan Elza Brings Leadership, Connections to Nebraska Football Administrative Staff | Football | Hail Varsity

Elza is now Rhule’s chief of staff. She described the job as handling off-the-field objectives so Rhule and his coaching staff can focus on on-field football. Rhule wants the Huskers to practice on grass this spring. Part of Elza’s job is pushing to make that happen. She’s also taking huge responsibility in making the move to the Go Big Project as seamless as possible. Former Huskers now in Texas high school football praised Nebraska’s hire.

Nebraska Heads Into Big Ten Tournament With Momentum and Renewed Mentality | Women’s Basketball | Hail Varsity

“We are excited to be carrying a little momentum with us into Minneapolis where we expect to go and win,” Husker head coach Amy Williams said in the postgame press conference. Some level of success in the Big Ten bracket is crucial for the team after an up-and-down season that has left it on the NCAA Tournament bubble. As Williams mentioned, it’s a positive that Nebraska has won its last two games.

Huskers Earn 11 Bids to NCAA Championships | Track & Field | Huskers.com

The top 16 student-athletes in each event qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships each year. Nebraska’s qualifiers are Mayson Conner (high jump), Lishanna Ilves (long jump), Axelina Johansson (shot put), Taylor Latimer (weight throw) Darius Luff (60m hurdles), Maxwell Otterdahl (shot put and weight throw), Jenna Rogers (high jump), Brithton Senior (60m hurdles), Till Steinforth (heptathlon) and Jonah Wilson (shot put).

Jorgensen Punches Ticket to NCAA Championships | Swimming & Diving | Huskers.com

Jorgenson qualified for the event after swimming a school-record mile time of 16:13.54 at the Big Ten Championships. The rookie from Aberdeen, S.D., was also invited to swim the 500 freestyle and the 400 IM, after posting NCAA B-Standard cuts in both events at the conference meet.

Travel

Best Destinations for Travelers Who Hate People | Travel | Travel Pulse

Not every traveler is outgoing. Not every tourist is an extrovert. For those who like to see the world but are anxious about interacting with others, several domestic destinations will allow them to explore relatively unimpeded. Here are the top destinations for travelers looking to avoid dealing with large crowds.

The Fastest-Growing Airport in the World Right Now | Travel | Travel Pulse

Cancun has seen a 37 percent increase since 2019, with the pent-up demand traveling during the pandemic and right afterward. It’s a massively popular destination for American travelers, given the many routes available and the huge appeal of all-inclusive resorts.

The World’s Most Expensive Flights | Travel | Travel Pulse

Germany’s newest airline ALPEN AIR, which offers public scenic flights over the Alps, has released a study of the most expensive first-class flight tickets. Based on a comprehensive worldwide analysis of ticket prices for first-class seat tickets, the airline revealed the five nonstop roundtrip routes with the most perks but the biggest price tag right now.

You Can Still Book Cheap Flights to These Popular Spring Break Destinations | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Google studied airfares between 2018 and 2022 and found that average prices for domestic trips are lowest when booking 44 days ahead of time. For spring break flights (travel in March and April) that window drops to 38 days out. So now’s the time to purchase flights for April vacations.

Kansas City’s New Airport Terminal Is a Glimpse at the Future of Air Travel | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

After more than five years of planning and construction, Kansas City International Airport (MCI)’s single terminal officially opens on February 28—replacing the airport’s outdated trio of Brutalist concrete terminals, which had been in operation since 1972.

These Airlines Are Finally Letting Families Sit Together, Free of Charge | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

On most major airlines, kids must be at least five years old to fly alone, yet recently, infants as young as 11 months have been seated away from their parents. This week, major airlines have finally announced new policies to prevent families from being separated in the air.

Southwest is Now Serving Bottled Ice Coffee on Board | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The carrier is adding Community Coffee’s Espresso + Cream iced coffee to its flights, offering it for a limited time on 4,000 flights per day, according to the airline. The new cool coffee option will be available to purchase for $4 on flights to more than 100 destinations in 42 states as well as to Puerto Rico, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Best Neighborhoods in Mexico City | Travel | Lonely Planet

Where you decide to base yourself in colossal Mexico City is a key consideration when it comes to planning your vacation. To help you pick the right area, we’ve pulled together our favorite walkable neighborhoods that are full of character and charm. It’s all a matter of what you’re looking for when you get there.

Rome on a Budget | Travel | Lonely Planet

The city offers myriad ways to visit in style while saving money. Outside of summer, you should be able to find cheap flights, or better yet, take advantage of Italy’s cheap and comprehensive railways. Picking neighborhoods away from the touristy core can yield savings and also expose you to a more interesting mix of residents, shops and street life.

Fastelavnsboller: A Danish Pastry for Fastelavn | Travel | BBC

Most seasons in Denmark have a cake or bread associated with them, but no other season’s sweets have as much hype as the cream bun for the Fastelavn holiday.

An Ancient Drink That Powers Indonesia | Travel | BBC

A herbal tincture that originated in Java’s royal courts more than 1,300 years ago is being given a new twist by young Indonesians.

Nalanda: The University That Changed the World | Travel | BBC

More than 500 years before Oxford University was founded, India’s Nalanda University was home to nine million books and attracted 10,000 students from around the world.

Last But Not Least

