Wrestling: Huskers Finish 8th at NCAA Championships

The Huskers finished nationals with an 8th-place finish, led by Mikey Labriola’s runner-up finish. Nebraska scored 54 points to finish in 8th place. Penn State won another team title with 137.5 points, while Iowa took second with 82.5 points. Cornell finished third with 76.5 points, while Ohio State took fourth with 70.5 points.

5X All-American.

2023 National Finalist.



What a run. We’re all proud of you Labs. pic.twitter.com/sYz8pRAYRL — Husker Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 19, 2023

Weight-By-Weight Breakdown

125 pounds

3-seed Liam Cronin

Cronin finished his Husker career with his first All-American honors as he finished in fifth place. On Saturday, Cronin faced 8-seed Anthony Noto in the consolation semis. Cronin fell to Noto 3-1 in sudden victory, dropping to the 5th-place match.

In the 5th-place match, Cronin won via medical forfeit against 1-seed Spencer Lee. Lee was upset in the semis during his quest for a fourth NCAA title. He then decided to medically forfeit out of the tournament.

141 pounds

4-seed Brock Hardy

After losing in Friday’s semifinal round due to an apparent rib injury, Hardy gutted it out on Saturday. He lost a 5-2 decision to North Carolina’s 10-seed Lachlan McNeil in the consolation semis before having to injury-default out of the 5th-place match when he was unable to continue.

Watching the action live, it was apparent that Hardy was unable to continue due to pain, but it was absolutely commendable that he gave it a go for his team. Instead of injury-defaulting out because he was disappointed (like someone did at 125 pounds), Hardy showed that he is a true warrior and a team player by giving it a go. Hardy finished in 6th place as a redshirt freshman.

157 pounds

3-seed Peyton Robb

After falling in Friday’s semifinal round, Robb dropped down to Saturday’s consolation semis where he fell to 4-seed Jared Franek of North Dakota State via 3-1 decision in sudden victory.

Robb then finished in 6th place after medically forfeiting out of the 5th-place match, ending his junior season with a 28-4 record.

174 pounds

2-seed Mikey Labriola

After advancing to Saturday’s final, Labriola took on 1-seed Carter Starocci of Penn State to end his Husker career.

In Saturday’s final, Labriola started the match by putting the pressure on Starocci, but the Husker senior fell to the three-time NCAA champion via pinfall late in the first period.

With the runner-up finish, Labriola ended his career with a 120-29 career record, good enough for 9th on the Husker all-time career wins list.