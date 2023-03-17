NCAA Tournaments and Nebraska Baseball Doubleheader Friday Game Thread!

Nebraska Baseball Doubleheader

Nicholls Colonels (11-8) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-5-1)

Location: Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Date/Time: Friday, March 17th @ 1 pm CT (2nd game approx. 30 minutes after)

Head Coach(s): Mike Silva (2nd season, 37-33) & Will Bolt (4th season, 73-57-1)

TV/Stream: none

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: I mean, who knows at this point

NCAA Basketball Tourney

First round

Friday, March 17

TIME (ET) - GAME - CITY - TV

12:15 p.m.(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State - Columbus - CBS

12:40 p.m.(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier - Greensboro - truTV

1:30 p.m.(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor - Denver - TNT

2 p.m.(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary’s - Albany - TBS

2:45 p.m.(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette - Columbus - CBS

3:10 p.m.(11) Pittsburgh vs. (6) Iowa State - Greensboro - truTV

4 p.m.(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton - Denver - TNT

4:30 p.m.(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn - Albany - TBS

6:50 p.m.(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Purdue - Columbus - TNT

7:10 p.m.(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky - Greensboro - CBS

7:25 p.m.(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami - Albany - TBS

7:35 p.m.(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga - Denver - truTV

9:20 p.m.(9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis - Columbus - TNT

9:40 p.m.(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State - Greensboro - CBS

9:55 p.m.(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana - Albany - TBS

10:05 p.m.(11) Arizona State vs. (6) TCU - Denver - truTV

NCAA Wrestling Championships

5 Huskers made it to the quarterfinals!!! And all 7 wrestlers are still alive.

Session 3 - Friday morning - 11 am - ESPNU

Session 4 - Friday evening - 7 pm - ESPN

See the CN preview for the Huskers at the NCAAs HERE!