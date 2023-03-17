NCAA Tournaments and Nebraska Baseball Doubleheader Friday Game Thread!

Nebraska Baseball Doubleheader
Nicholls Colonels (11-8) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-5-1)
Location: Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS
Date/Time: Friday, March 17th @ 1 pm CT (2nd game approx. 30 minutes after)
Head Coach(s): Mike Silva (2nd season, 37-33) & Will Bolt (4th season, 73-57-1)
TV/Stream: none
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: I mean, who knows at this point
NCAA Basketball Tourney
First round
Friday, March 17
TIME (ET) - GAME - CITY - TV
12:15 p.m.(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State - Columbus - CBS
12:40 p.m.(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier - Greensboro - truTV
1:30 p.m.(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor - Denver - TNT
2 p.m.(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary’s - Albany - TBS
2:45 p.m.(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette - Columbus - CBS
3:10 p.m.(11) Pittsburgh vs. (6) Iowa State - Greensboro - truTV
4 p.m.(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton - Denver - TNT
4:30 p.m.(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn - Albany - TBS
6:50 p.m.(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Purdue - Columbus - TNT
7:10 p.m.(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky - Greensboro - CBS
7:25 p.m.(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami - Albany - TBS
7:35 p.m.(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga - Denver - truTV
9:20 p.m.(9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis - Columbus - TNT
9:40 p.m.(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State - Greensboro - CBS
9:55 p.m.(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana - Albany - TBS
10:05 p.m.(11) Arizona State vs. (6) TCU - Denver - truTV
NCAA Wrestling Championships
5 Huskers made it to the quarterfinals!!! And all 7 wrestlers are still alive.
Session 3 - Friday morning - 11 am - ESPNU
Session 4 - Friday evening - 7 pm - ESPN
